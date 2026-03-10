Subscribe

Xiaomi Pad 8 with Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor, 9,200mAh battery launched in India: Price, specs and more

Xiaomi has launched the Pad 8 tablet in India, featuring a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor, a 9200mAh battery, and a 144Hz LCD display. The tablet starts at a price of 33,999 in India.

Aman Gupta
Updated10 Mar 2026, 12:33 PM IST
Advertisement
Xiaomi Pad 8 has launched in India
Xiaomi Pad 8 has launched in India
AI Quick Read

Xiaomi has launched its latest premium tablet, the Pad 8, in India, bringing with it a massive 9200mAh battery and the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor. The new tablet will compete against the OnePlus Pad 3 for the crown of best tablet in the sub- 50,000 price segment.

Advertisement

Xiaomi Pad 8 price and availability:

The Xiaomi Pad 8 with the standard glossy display model is priced at 33,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant, and 36,999 for the 12GB RAM/256GB variant. The Nano Texture display variant, available only in the 12GB/256GB configuration, is priced at 38,999.

You may be interested in

10% OFF

OnePlus Pad Go 2, 30.73 cm (12.1 inch) 2.8K Display, Dolby Vision™, 120Hz Refresh Rate, Quad Speakers, AI, 10050 mAh Battery, Wi-Fi Tablet, 8GB RAM 128 GB Storage, Shadow Black

  • OnePlus Pad Go 2
  • 30.73 cm (12.1 inch) 2.8K Display
  • Dolby Vision™

₹26999

₹29999

Get This

17% OFF

Redmi Pad 2 Pro [Smartchoice] | 12000mAh | Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 |12.1-inch, 2.5K Display |83+ Days Standby |HyperOS 2 |120Hz| Dolby Vision Atmos | Wi-Fi 6| AI Powered | 8GB,128GB |Graphite Grey

  • Redmi Pad 2 Pro [Smartchoice] | 12000mAh | Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 |12.1-inch
  • 2.5K Display |83+ Days Standby |HyperOS 2 |120Hz| Dolby Vision Atmos | Wi-Fi 6| AI Powered | 8GB
  • 128GB |Graphite Grey

₹24999

₹29999

Get This

18% OFF

OnePlus Pad Go 28.85Cm 2.4K 7:5 Ratio Readfit Eye Care LCD Display, Dolby Atmos Quad Speakers, Wi-Fi Connectivity Tablet, 8GB RAM 128 GB Storage Expandable Up-to 1TB Asin, Twin Mint Colour

  • OnePlus Pad Go 28.85Cm 2.4K 7:5 Ratio Readfit Eye Care LCD Display
  • Dolby Atmos Quad Speakers
  • Wi-Fi Connectivity Tablet

₹16499

₹19999

Get This

9% OFF

Redmi Pad 2 Wi-Fi + Cellular, Active Pen Support, 27.94cm(11") Model, 2.5K Sharp & Clear Display, 8GB, 256GB, All Day & More 9000mAh Battery, AI-Enabled, Dolby Atmos, HyperOS 2, Sky Blue

  • Redmi Pad 2 Wi-Fi + Cellular
  • Active Pen Support
  • 27.94cm(11") Model

₹19999

₹21999

Get This

4% OFF

OnePlus Pad 3 World's Fastest Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 13.2" 3.4k Screen, 144Hz Adaptive Refresh Rate, 8 Speakers, AI, 12140 mAh Battery, 12 GB RAM + 256 GB ROM WiFi, Storm Blue

  • OnePlus Pad 3 World's Fastest Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor
  • 13.2" 3.4k Screen
  • 144Hz Adaptive Refresh Rate

₹47999

₹49999

Get This

8% OFF

OnePlus Pad Lite with Biggest Battery in Segment 9340 mAh, 11"(27.94 cm) Display with 500 nits Brightness & 11 Hrs of Video Playback, 8GB RAM 128GB Storage, LTE, Aero Blue

  • OnePlus Pad Lite with Biggest Battery in Segment 9340 mAh
  • 11"(27.94 cm) Display with 500 nits Brightness & 11 Hrs of Video Playback
  • 8GB RAM 128GB Storage

₹18499

₹19999

Get This

25% OFF

Motorola Pad 60 Neo (Pantone Bronze Green, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)

  • Motorola Pad 60 Neo (Pantone Bronze Green
  • 8GB RAM
  • 128GB Storage)

₹20980

₹28000

Get This

19% OFF

realme Pad 3 with Biggest Battery in Segment 8 GB RAM 128 GB ROM 11.6 inch with Wi-Fi+5G Tablet (Space Grey)

  • realme Pad 3 with Biggest Battery in Segment 8 GB RAM 128 GB ROM 11.6 inch with Wi-Fi+5G Tablet (Space Grey)

₹30599

₹37999

Get This

17% OFF

Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+, 27.82 cm (11 inch) Display, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB Storage, 90Hz Refresh Rate, AI with Google Gemini, Dolby Atmos, Quad Speakers, Wi-Fi Tablet, Silver

  • Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+
  • 27.82 cm (11 inch) Display
  • 8 GB RAM

₹28931

₹34999

Get This

45% OFF

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9, S Pen in-Box, 27.81 cm (11 inch) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi + 5G Tablet, Gray

  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S9
  • S Pen in-Box
  • 27.81 cm (11 inch) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display

₹52990

₹96999

Get This

20% OFF

OnePlus Pad Lite with Biggest Battery in Segment 9340 mAh, 11"(27.94 cm) Display with 500 nits Brightness & 11 Hrs of Video Playback, 6GB RAM 128GB Storage, WiFi, Aero Blue

  • OnePlus Pad Lite with Biggest Battery in Segment 9340 mAh
  • 11"(27.94 cm) Display with 500 nits Brightness & 11 Hrs of Video Playback
  • 6GB RAM 128GB Storage

₹15999

₹19999

Get This

26% OFF

Samsung Galaxy Tab A11, 22.05 cm (8.7 inch) TFT LCD Display, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage, Wi-Fi Tablet, Silver

  • Samsung Galaxy Tab A11
  • 22.05 cm (8.7 inch) TFT LCD Display
  • 8 GB RAM

₹17099

₹22999

Get This

OnePlus Pad 3 World's Fastest Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 13.2" 3.4k Screen, 144Hz Adaptive Refresh Rate, 8 Speakers, AI, 12140 mAh Battery, 16 GB RAM + 512 GB ROM WiFi, Frosted Silver

  • OnePlus Pad 3 World's Fastest Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor
  • 13.2" 3.4k Screen
  • 144Hz Adaptive Refresh Rate

₹54999

Get This

47% OFF

Lenovo Tab M10 5G |10.6 inch (26.9cm)| 6 GB, 128 GB Expandable|Wi-Fi+ 5G | 90 Hz, 2K Display (2000x1200)|Dual Speakers with Dolby Atmos |Android 13 | Octa-Core Processor (Abyss Blue, ZACT0030IN)

  • Lenovo Tab M10 5G |10.6 inch (26.9cm)| 6 GB
  • 128 GB Expandable|Wi-Fi+ 5G | 90 Hz
  • 2K Display (2000x1200)|Dual Speakers with Dolby Atmos |Android 13 | Octa-Core Processor (Abyss Blue

₹24999

₹47000

Get This

40% OFF

Lenovo {Smartchoice Tab Plus with Octa JBL Hi-Fi Speakers| 8 GB RAM, 256 GB ROM| 11.5 Inch, 2K, 90 Hz Refresh| Wi-Fi + Kaspersky Standard Mobile Security 1 Device 1 Year (Physical Pack)

  • Lenovo {Smartchoice Tab Plus with Octa JBL Hi-Fi Speakers| 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB ROM| 11.5 Inch
  • 2K

₹21168

₹34999

Get This

33% OFF

Lenovo Tab | 10.1" Display | Wi-Fi Only | 4 GB RAM + 64 GB ROM (Expandable up to 1 TB) | Metal Body | Dual Speakers with Dolby Atmos | Android 14 | Color: Luna Grey

  • Lenovo Tab | 10.1" Display | Wi-Fi Only | 4 GB RAM + 64 GB ROM (Expandable up to 1 TB) | Metal Body | Dual Speakers with Dolby Atmos | Android 14 | Color: Luna Grey

₹11999

₹18000

Get This

Xiaomi is also offering a "Creator’s Edition" of the device that bundles the new Xiaomi Focus Pen Pro in the box, priced at 41,999 for the standard display and 43,999 for the Nano Texture version.

As part of the launch offers, customers can avail a 3,000 instant bank discount on SBI Bank credit card EMI transactions, or a 2,750 discount on full swipes. Buyers purchasing the device between March 17 and March 31 will also receive an additional one-year warranty.

Advertisement

The tablet will go on sale starting March 17 at 12 PM and will be available to buy via Amazon, mi.com, and Xiaomi retail partners.

Xiaomi Pad 8 specifications:
Xiaomi Pad 8 features an 11.2-inch LCD display with a resolution of 3200 × 2136 pixels and a 3:2 aspect ratio. The screen supports a 144Hz refresh rate, 800 nits of peak brightness, along with Dolby Vision. Xaomi is offering the choice of choosing between a standard glossy display for vibrant media consumption and a Nano-texture display designed to reduce glare and reflections for reading and outdoor use.

FeatureXiaomi Pad 8
Display11.2-inch LCD (3200 × 2136), 144Hz, 3:2 aspect ratio
ProcessorSnapdragon 8s Gen 4 (4nm)
RAM & Storage8GB (LPDDR5X) + 128GB (UFS 3.1) / 12GB (LPDDR5T) + 256GB (UFS 4.1)
Rear & Front Camera13MP primary + 8MP selfie
Battery & Charging9200mAh, 45W wired charging, 22.5W reverse wired charging
AudioQuad stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos
SoftwareAndroid 16 (Xiaomi HyperOS 3)
Accessories SupportXiaomi Focus Pen Pro, Pad Keyboard, Focus Keyboard

​Under the hood, the tablet is powered by the 4nm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor. The base 8GB/128GB model uses LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage, while the higher-end 12GB/256GB models utilizes the LPDDR5T memory paired with faster UFS 4.1 storage.

Advertisement

​The Pad 8 runs on the new Xiaomi HyperOS 3 based on Android 16 with a promise of four years of Android OS updates and six years of security patches. It introduces Workstation Mode for advanced multitasking, along with PC-level browser support that brings desktop features like mouse-hover previews and right-click functionality.

​To keep the device running, Xiaomi has packed in its largest tablet battery ever at 9200mAh. The device supports 45W turbo charging, but includes a faster 67W charging brick inside the box. It also comes with support for 22.5W wired reverse charging to juice up your other devices.

About the Author

Aman Gupta

Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial...Read More

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Business NewsTechnologyGadgetsXiaomi Pad 8 with Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor, 9,200mAh battery launched in India: Price, specs and more
Advertisement
Read Next Story