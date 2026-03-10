Xiaomi Pad 8 with Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor, 9,200mAh battery launched in India: Price, specs and more

Xiaomi has launched its latest premium tablet, the Pad 8, in India, bringing with it a massive 9200mAh battery and the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor. The new tablet will compete against the OnePlus Pad 3 for the crown of best tablet in the sub- ₹50,000 price segment.

Xiaomi Pad 8 price and availability: The Xiaomi Pad 8 with the standard glossy display model is priced at ₹33,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant, and ₹36,999 for the 12GB RAM/256GB variant. The Nano Texture display variant, available only in the 12GB/256GB configuration, is priced at ₹38,999.

Xiaomi is also offering a "Creator’s Edition" of the device that bundles the new Xiaomi Focus Pen Pro in the box, priced at ₹41,999 for the standard display and ₹43,999 for the Nano Texture version.

As part of the launch offers, customers can avail a ₹3,000 instant bank discount on SBI Bank credit card EMI transactions, or a ₹2,750 discount on full swipes. Buyers purchasing the device between March 17 and March 31 will also receive an additional one-year warranty.

The tablet will go on sale starting March 17 at 12 PM and will be available to buy via Amazon, mi.com, and Xiaomi retail partners.

Xiaomi Pad 8 specifications:

Xiaomi Pad 8 features an 11.2-inch LCD display with a resolution of 3200 × 2136 pixels and a 3:2 aspect ratio. The screen supports a 144Hz refresh rate, 800 nits of peak brightness, along with Dolby Vision. Xaomi is offering the choice of choosing between a standard glossy display for vibrant media consumption and a Nano-texture display designed to reduce glare and reflections for reading and outdoor use.

Feature Xiaomi Pad 8 Display 11.2-inch LCD (3200 × 2136), 144Hz, 3:2 aspect ratio Processor Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 (4nm) RAM & Storage 8GB (LPDDR5X) + 128GB (UFS 3.1) / 12GB (LPDDR5T) + 256GB (UFS 4.1) Rear & Front Camera 13MP primary + 8MP selfie Battery & Charging 9200mAh, 45W wired charging, 22.5W reverse wired charging Audio Quad stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos Software Android 16 (Xiaomi HyperOS 3) Accessories Support Xiaomi Focus Pen Pro, Pad Keyboard, Focus Keyboard

​Under the hood, the tablet is powered by the 4nm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor. The base 8GB/128GB model uses LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage, while the higher-end 12GB/256GB models utilizes the LPDDR5T memory paired with faster UFS 4.1 storage.

​The Pad 8 runs on the new Xiaomi HyperOS 3 based on Android 16 with a promise of four years of Android OS updates and six years of security patches. It introduces Workstation Mode for advanced multitasking, along with PC-level browser support that brings desktop features like mouse-hover previews and right-click functionality.

​To keep the device running, Xiaomi has packed in its largest tablet battery ever at 9200mAh. The device supports 45W turbo charging, but includes a faster 67W charging brick inside the box. It also comes with support for 22.5W wired reverse charging to juice up your other devices.

About the Author Aman Gupta Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial...Read More ✕ Aman Gupta

His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022).

Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip.



