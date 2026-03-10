Xiaomi Pad 8 with Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor, 9,200mAh battery launched in India: Price, specs and more

Xiaomi has launched its latest premium tablet, the Pad 8, in India, bringing with it a massive 9200mAh battery and the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor. The new tablet will compete against the OnePlus Pad 3 for the crown of best tablet in the sub- ₹50,000 price segment.
The Xiaomi Pad 8 with the standard glossy display model is priced at ₹33,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant, and ₹36,999 for the 12GB RAM/256GB variant. The Nano Texture display variant, available only in the 12GB/256GB configuration, is priced at ₹38,999.
10% OFF
₹26999₹29999
Get This
17% OFF
₹24999₹29999
Get This
18% OFF
₹16499₹19999
Get This
9% OFF
₹19999₹21999
Get This
4% OFF
₹47999₹49999
Get This
8% OFF
₹18499₹19999
Get This
25% OFF
₹20980₹28000
Get This
19% OFF
₹30599₹37999
Get This
17% OFF
₹28931₹34999
Get This
45% OFF
₹52990₹96999
Get This
20% OFF
₹15999₹19999
Get This
26% OFF
₹17099₹22999
Get This
₹54999
Get This
47% OFF
₹24999₹47000
Get This
40% OFF
₹21168₹34999
Get This
33% OFF
₹11999₹18000
Get This
Xiaomi is also offering a "Creator’s Edition" of the device that bundles the new Xiaomi Focus Pen Pro in the box, priced at ₹41,999 for the standard display and ₹43,999 for the Nano Texture version.
As part of the launch offers, customers can avail a ₹3,000 instant bank discount on SBI Bank credit card EMI transactions, or a ₹2,750 discount on full swipes. Buyers purchasing the device between March 17 and March 31 will also receive an additional one-year warranty.
The tablet will go on sale starting March 17 at 12 PM and will be available to buy via Amazon, mi.com, and Xiaomi retail partners.
Xiaomi Pad 8 specifications:
Xiaomi Pad 8 features an 11.2-inch LCD display with a resolution of 3200 × 2136 pixels and a 3:2 aspect ratio. The screen supports a 144Hz refresh rate, 800 nits of peak brightness, along with Dolby Vision. Xaomi is offering the choice of choosing between a standard glossy display for vibrant media consumption and a Nano-texture display designed to reduce glare and reflections for reading and outdoor use.
|Feature
|Xiaomi Pad 8
|Display
|11.2-inch LCD (3200 × 2136), 144Hz, 3:2 aspect ratio
|Processor
|Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 (4nm)
|RAM & Storage
|8GB (LPDDR5X) + 128GB (UFS 3.1) / 12GB (LPDDR5T) + 256GB (UFS 4.1)
|Rear & Front Camera
|13MP primary + 8MP selfie
|Battery & Charging
|9200mAh, 45W wired charging, 22.5W reverse wired charging
|Audio
|Quad stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos
|Software
|Android 16 (Xiaomi HyperOS 3)
|Accessories Support
|Xiaomi Focus Pen Pro, Pad Keyboard, Focus Keyboard
Under the hood, the tablet is powered by the 4nm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor. The base 8GB/128GB model uses LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage, while the higher-end 12GB/256GB models utilizes the LPDDR5T memory paired with faster UFS 4.1 storage.
The Pad 8 runs on the new Xiaomi HyperOS 3 based on Android 16 with a promise of four years of Android OS updates and six years of security patches. It introduces Workstation Mode for advanced multitasking, along with PC-level browser support that brings desktop features like mouse-hover previews and right-click functionality.
To keep the device running, Xiaomi has packed in its largest tablet battery ever at 9200mAh. The device supports 45W turbo charging, but includes a faster 67W charging brick inside the box. It also comes with support for 22.5W wired reverse charging to juice up your other devices.