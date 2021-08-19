Xiaomi has officially taken the wraps off from Redmi 10 . Earlier this week, the Chinese company had accidentally posted a complete blog on the Redmi 10, which was removed later. The mid-range device has been launched in the Malaysian market. So far, Xiaomi has not revealed any timeline for the smartphone’s launch in India. The Redmi 10 gets a fast refresh rate display, MediaTek chipset and a quad-camera setup.

The Xiaomi Redmi 10 has been launched at a price of $180 (roughly ₹13,400) for the variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The variant with 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage has been priced at $200 (roughly ₹15,000). The highest variant will come with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage option priced at $220 (roughly around ₹16,400). If launched in India, the pricing may vary a little. 0

Specifications of Redmi 10

Xiaomi Redmi 10 gets a 90Hz 6.5-inch FHD+ AdaptiveSync LCD display. The AdaptiveSync display tech allows the device to automatically adjust the refresh rate in accordance with the content on the screen. This results in better battery efficiency.

The Redmi 10 comes with a quad-camera setup. The primary lens on the device is a 50MP lens. The phone will also get an 8MP ultra-wide camera, 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor.

The device will be powered by 2.0GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio G88 processor. The battery on the device is a 5,000mAh unit that supports 18W fast charging. However, the device gets a 22.5W charger in the box.

The phone will be available in three colours: Carbon Gray, Pebble White and Sea Blue. Redmi 10 will come with MIUI 12.5 out of the box.

