Xiaomi Redmi 10 officially unveiled. Specs, features, other details

The Redmi 10 has been launched in three variants with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB off internal storage.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Xiaomi has officially taken the wraps off from Redmi 10. Earlier this week, the Chinese company had accidentally posted a complete blog on the Redmi 10, which was removed later. The mid-range device has been launched in the Malaysian market. So far, Xiaomi has not revealed any timeline for the smartphone’s launch in India. The Redmi 10 gets a fast refresh rate display, MediaTek chipset and a quad-camera setup.

Xiaomi has officially taken the wraps off from Redmi 10. Earlier this week, the Chinese company had accidentally posted a complete blog on the Redmi 10, which was removed later. The mid-range device has been launched in the Malaysian market. So far, Xiaomi has not revealed any timeline for the smartphone’s launch in India. The Redmi 10 gets a fast refresh rate display, MediaTek chipset and a quad-camera setup.

The Xiaomi Redmi 10 has been launched at a price of $180 (roughly ₹13,400) for the variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The variant with 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage has been priced at $200 (roughly ₹15,000). The highest variant will come with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage option priced at $220 (roughly around ₹16,400). If launched in India, the pricing may vary a little. 0 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

The Xiaomi Redmi 10 has been launched at a price of $180 (roughly ₹13,400) for the variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The variant with 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage has been priced at $200 (roughly ₹15,000). The highest variant will come with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage option priced at $220 (roughly around ₹16,400). If launched in India, the pricing may vary a little. 0 {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}} Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Specifications of Redmi 10

Xiaomi Redmi 10 gets a 90Hz 6.5-inch FHD+ AdaptiveSync LCD display. The AdaptiveSync display tech allows the device to automatically adjust the refresh rate in accordance with the content on the screen. This results in better battery efficiency. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Redmi 10 comes with a quad-camera setup. The primary lens on the device is a 50MP lens. The phone will also get an 8MP ultra-wide camera, 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor.

The device will be powered by 2.0GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio G88 processor. The battery on the device is a 5,000mAh unit that supports 18W fast charging. However, the device gets a 22.5W charger in the box.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}