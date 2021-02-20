Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power to get new 6GB RAM variant: Report

Redmi 9 Power was launched in the month of December last year. The company launched two variants of the smartphone. However, both had just 4GB RAM. Now, a report suggests that Xiaomi is gearing up to launch another variant of Redmi 9 Power that will sport 6GB of RAM.

According to a report by 91Mobiles, an industry insider has revealed that Xiaomi will be launching a Redmi 9 Power variant which will sport 6GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

The report even revealed the price of the new variant of Redmi 9 Power. The tipster claimed that the new variant will be priced at ₹12,999. Despite all the information about the new variant, there is no information about the availability of this new variant. Currently, the company is selling the 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage variant at ₹10,999 whereas the 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage variant is priced at ₹11,999.

In terms of specifications, Redmi 9 Power comes with Snapdragon 662 chipset. The chipset is paired with Adreno 610 GPU and 4GB RAM. The display of the new Redmi 9 Power is a 6.53-inch FullHD+ panel with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and peak brightness of 400 nits. The display features a notch on top to house the front-facing snapper.

The primary camera setup has four lenses which consist of a 48MP primary unit, an 8MP secondary wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. The front-facing camera is an 8MP unit.

In terms of battery, the phone lives up to its name with the 6000mAh battery unit. The phone also supports 18W fast charging. In terms of safety, the phone comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor which gives a clean look on the back of the phone.

