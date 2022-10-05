Smartphone major Xiaomi made its global debut recently. The smart band comes with a 1.64-inch AMOLED touchscreen and features a built-in GPS. The device is claimed by the company to deliver up to 12 days of battery life and has over 110 sports modes. Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro was already available in China and is now finally available in the global market.

Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro price

Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro is priced at EUR 99 (approx. ₹8,000). It is offered in Light Gold and Graphite Grey colour dial options. While colour options for the strap are black, blue, olive, pink, and more. It is speculated that the smart band may launch soon in India.

Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro features

Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro has a 1.64-inch AMOLED touch display. The screen comes with 500 nits of peak brightness. The smart band comes with over 150 watch faces and is equipped with an always-on display mode. There is also an ambient light sensor on the device for automatically adjusting the display's brightness as per the surrounding.

The Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro is backed by a 235mAh battery. Xiaomi claims that the device can deliver up to 12 days of backup on a single charge. The smart band has a built-in global navigation satellite system (GNSS) and comes pre-loaded with 10 running courses. Users will get more than 110 sports modes with the device.

Health tracking features on the device include heart rate monitoring and blood oxygen (SpO2) tracking features. It also offers sleep tracking, female health tracking as well as stress monitoring. The device has 5ATM water-resistance design and is compatible with both Android and iOS devices. Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro offers Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity as well.