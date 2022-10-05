Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro launched with more than 110 sports mode: Details1 min read . Updated: 05 Oct 2022, 03:51 PM IST
- Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro is priced at EUR 99 (approx. ₹8,000).
- It has a 1.64-inch AMOLED touch display.
Smartphone major Xiaomi made its global debut recently. The smart band comes with a 1.64-inch AMOLED touchscreen and features a built-in GPS. The device is claimed by the company to deliver up to 12 days of battery life and has over 110 sports modes. Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro was already available in China and is now finally available in the global market.