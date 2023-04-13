Xiaomi Smarter Living 2023: Smart TV, air purifiers, vacuum cleaner, and other products launched

Xiaomi India hosted its Smarter Living 2023 event today. At the event, the company unveiled a range of smart devices that includes a vacuum cleaner, air purifiers, a smart TV and more. Here’s a quick at the products launched by Xiaomi India along with their pricing and availability

Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 and Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Lite

Xiaomi introduced two new air purifers in India today. These include Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 and Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Lite with Particle Clean Air Delivery Rate (PCADR) of up to 400m3/h. The former is priced at ₹13,999, while the latter costs ₹9,999.

Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 will be available via Amazon from April 23 onwards. Similarly, the Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Lite can be purchased on April 23 via Amazon and Flipkart. Both air purifiers can be operated via Xiaomi Home app as well as a remote. For hands-free operation, they feature support for Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

Talking about the features, Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 comes with an OLED screen to show indicators like the mode, air quality and more. It has a PCADR rate of up to 400m3/h and is claimed to be capable of circulating air across a maximum area of 516 sq. ft within 10 minutes. It offers a three-layer filtration system and 360-degree filtration. It can filter out PM 2.5, PM 10 particles, and even gas fumes.

Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Lite comes with a PCADR of up to 360m3/h and can deliver 6000L of clean air per minute. It has an LED screen to notify users about air quality, modes and other details.

Xiaomi Smart TV X Pro series

The company has launched Xiaomi Smart TV X Pro in three different sizes - 43-inch, 50-inch and 55-inch priced at ₹32,999, ₹41,999 and ₹47,999. It will be available via Flipkart and offline retail stores from April 19.

The new Xiaomi Smart TV X Pro series is said to come with improved colours, contrast, saturation, and brightness across a wide colour gamut. It features support for Dolby Vision IQ and Vivid Picture Engine 2 and has slim bezels.

The smart TV offers 4K resolution display and is equipped with a 40W sound system with support for Dolby Atmos and DTS:X sound technologies. The all-new Xiaomi Smart TV X Pro runs Google TV OS.

Xiaomi Robot Vacuum-Mop 2i

Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Mop 2i comes with an introductory price of ₹16,999. It will be available via Amazon from April 28. It is 2-in-1 vacuum and mop combo with a suction power of 2,200 pa. It also has a Gyroscope and Optical Sensor Aided Navigation to map "complex" home layouts. The Xiaomi Robot Vacuum-Mop 2i comes with a 450 ml independent large dust compartment. On the battery front, it is said to offer a 100-minute run time that can clean areas of more than 1200 sq ft.

Xiaomi has launched the all-new Beard Trimmer 2C which carries a price tag of ₹1,199.