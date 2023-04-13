Xiaomi Smarter Living 2023: Smart TV, air purifiers, vacuum cleaner, and other products launched

Xiaomi Smarter Living 2023: Smart TV, air purifiers, vacuum cleaner, and other products launched3 min read . Updated: 13 Apr 2023, 07:02 PM IST
- Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 and Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Lite come with Particle Clean Air Delivery Rate (PCADR) of up to 400m3/h. The former is priced at ₹13,999, while the latter costs ₹9,999.
Xiaomi India hosted its Smarter Living 2023 event today. At the event, the company unveiled a range of smart devices that includes a vacuum cleaner, air purifiers, a smart TV and more. Here’s a quick at the products launched by Xiaomi India along with their pricing and availability
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×