Home / Technology / Gadgets /  Xiaomi Smarter Living 2023: Smart TV, air purifiers, vacuum cleaner, and other products launched
Back

Xiaomi Smarter Living 2023: Smart TV, air purifiers, vacuum cleaner, and other products launched

3 min read . Updated: 13 Apr 2023, 07:02 PM IST Livemint
Xiaomi launched two new air purifiers, smart TVs and more at its Xiaomi Smarter Living 2023 event.Premium
Xiaomi launched two new air purifiers, smart TVs and more at its Xiaomi Smarter Living 2023 event.

  • Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 and Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Lite come with Particle Clean Air Delivery Rate (PCADR) of up to 400m3/h. The former is priced at 13,999, while the latter costs 9,999.

Xiaomi India hosted its Smarter Living 2023 event today. At the event, the company unveiled a range of smart devices that includes a vacuum cleaner, air purifiers, a smart TV and more. Here’s a quick at the products launched by Xiaomi India along with their pricing and availability

Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 and Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Lite

Xiaomi introduced two new air purifers in India today. These include Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 and Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Lite with Particle Clean Air Delivery Rate (PCADR) of up to 400m3/h. The former is priced at 13,999, while the latter costs 9,999.

Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 will be available via Amazon from April 23 onwards. Similarly, the Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Lite can be purchased on April 23 via Amazon and Flipkart. Both air purifiers can be operated via Xiaomi Home app as well as a remote. For hands-free operation, they feature support for Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. 

Talking about the features, Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 comes with an OLED screen to show indicators like the mode, air quality and more. It has a PCADR rate of up to 400m3/h and is claimed to be capable of circulating air across a maximum area of 516 sq. ft within 10 minutes. It offers a three-layer filtration system and 360-degree filtration. It can filter out PM 2.5, PM 10 particles, and even gas fumes.

Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Lite comes with a PCADR of up to 360m3/h and can deliver 6000L of clean air per minute. It has an LED screen to notify users about air quality, modes and other details. 

Xiaomi Smart TV X Pro series

The company has launched Xiaomi Smart TV X Pro in three different sizes - 43-inch, 50-inch and 55-inch priced at 32,999, 41,999 and 47,999. It will be available via Flipkart and offline retail stores from April 19.

The new Xiaomi Smart TV X Pro series is said to come with improved colours, contrast, saturation, and brightness across a wide colour gamut. It features support for Dolby Vision IQ and Vivid Picture Engine 2 and has slim bezels.

The smart TV offers 4K resolution display and is equipped with a 40W sound system with support for Dolby Atmos and DTS:X sound technologies. The all-new Xiaomi Smart TV X Pro runs Google TV OS.

Xiaomi Robot Vacuum-Mop 2i

Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Mop 2i comes with an introductory price of 16,999. It will be available via Amazon from April 28. It is 2-in-1 vacuum and mop combo with a suction power of 2,200 pa. It also has a Gyroscope and Optical Sensor Aided Navigation to map "complex" home layouts. The Xiaomi Robot Vacuum-Mop 2i comes with a 450 ml independent large dust compartment. On the battery front, it is said to offer a 100-minute run time that can clean areas of more than 1200 sq ft.

Xiaomi has launched the all-new Beard Trimmer 2C which carries a price tag of 1,199.

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout