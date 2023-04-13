Xiaomi Smarter Living 2023: Smart TV, air purifiers, vacuum cleaner, and other products launched

Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Mop 2i comes with an introductory price of ₹16,999. It will be available via Amazon from April 28. It is 2-in-1 vacuum and mop combo with a suction power of 2,200 pa. It also has a Gyroscope and Optical Sensor Aided Navigation to map "complex" home layouts. The Xiaomi Robot Vacuum-Mop 2i comes with a 450 ml independent large dust compartment. On the battery front, it is said to offer a 100-minute run time that can clean areas of more than 1200 sq ft.