Xiaomi Smarter Living 2024 event: Redmi Buds 5A, Pad SE, Robot Vacuum Cleaner S10 and all we know so far
Xiaomi's highly anticipated Smarter Living event is just around the corner, set to take place on April 23 in India. The tech giant has confirmed that it will unveil a range of exciting new smart devices, including the much-speculated Redmi Buds 5A wireless earbuds and the innovative Redmi Pad SE tablet.