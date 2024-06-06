Xiaomi Super Saver Sale 2024: Deals on smartphones, tablets, smart TVs and more

Tech giant Xiaomi has launched its highly anticipated Super Saver Sale 2024 in India, presenting an array of discounts and enticing offers on a broad spectrum of Xiaomi and Redmi products. The sale features not only smartphones and tablets but also home appliances like smart TVs and robotic vacuum cleaners at reduced prices. Additionally, customers from select banks are eligible for extra perks, further decreasing the final cost of their purchases during this sale. Moreover, shoppers can utilize Amazon coupons to secure additional savings. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

During this event, Xiaomi's flagship models, the Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Ultra, are available at significant discounts. These flagship smartphones, which made their debut in March, are now more affordable. The Xiaomi Pad 6, introduced in June 2023, is also being sold at a discounted rate, providing great value for those looking to buy a high-performance tablet.

The sale extends to several Redmi products, including the Redmi 12 5G, Redmi 13C 5G, and the Redmi Watch 3 Active, all available at lower effective prices. Xiaomi and Redmi-branded smart TVs start at just Rs. 12,599, and various vacuum cleaners are also offered at reduced rates, making it an opportune time for consumers to upgrade their home appliances. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Customers using ICICI Bank cards can enjoy discounts of up to Rs. 10,000 on select products through credit card transactions or EMI options. Furthermore, instant discount offers of up to Rs. 4,250 are available on HDFC, OneCard, Citi Bank, and HSBC Bank cards for certain items. These bank offers, combined with additional coupons available on Amazon and the Xiaomi India website, make the sale even more appealing. The Xiaomi Super Saver microsite also lists coupon codes that can provide up to Rs. 1,000 in additional discounts.

Here is a detailed list of some of the top deals available during the Xiaomi Super Saver Sale 2024:

Xiaomi 14 Ultra (16GB + 512GB): Originally priced at Rs. 99,999, now available for Rs. 89,999.

Xiaomi 14 (12GB + 512GB): Originally priced at Rs. 69,999, now available for Rs. 59,999.

Redmi 12 5G (4GB + 128GB): Originally priced at Rs. 10,999, now available for Rs. 9,999.

Redmi 13C 5G (4GB + 128GB): Originally priced at Rs. 9,999, now available for Rs. 9,499.

Xiaomi Pad 6 (6GB + 128GB): Originally priced at Rs. 26,999, now available for Rs. 23,999.

Redmi Watch 3 Active: Originally priced at Rs. 2,999, now available for Rs. 2,699.

Xiaomi Wireless Powerbank 10000 mAh: Originally priced at Rs. 4,999, now available for Rs. 2,299.

Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Cleaner S10: Originally priced at Rs. 20,999, now available for Rs. 19,999.

Xiaomi Smart TV A32 2024 Edition: Originally priced at Rs. 24,999, now available for Rs. 12,599.

Xiaomi Smart TV X 43 2023 Edition: Originally priced at Rs. 42,999, now available for Rs. 25,999.

Redmi Smart Fire TV 4K 43: Originally priced at Rs. 26,999, now available for Rs. 23,999. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

