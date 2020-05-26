Redmi laptops were first launched last year and the company is all set to launch a new generation of laptops in China. These laptops are not available in India yet but few rumours in the past have suggested that Xiaomi might be planning to launch the new product segment in India .

The RedmiBook models will be launched in China at the launch event alongside the launch of Redmi 10X and also a Redmi smart TV. The new RedmiBooks have been leaked before the launch but the company has finally revealed the specifications of the new 16-inch RedmiBook.

The company is expected to launch a 13-inch variant as well as a 14-inch variant.

All three laptops will be powered by AMD’s latest Ryzen 4000 series processors. According to a report by Gizmochina, the largest of the three laptops will come with a 16.1-inch screen and an aspect ratio of 16:10. The bezels will be relatively slimmer in comparison to most laptop. The report suggests the bezels are just 3.26mm in size on three of the sides (the bottom bezel is much thicker). The display will also get 100% sRGB high color gamut.

In terms of processing power, the RedmiBook 16 will be sold with two processor options. Both the processors will belong to the new AMD Ryzen 4000 series SoCs, which is built with a 7nm process chip. Xiaomi claims that this new R5 4500U and R7 4700U processors improve performance by up to 60% in comparison to the previous generation. For graphics Redmi has opted for Radeon RX Vega Graphics Card. In terms of memory, there’ll be 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD on the standard variant of RedmiBook 16

The new laptops come with three different power modes. Going by the teasers, these modes will be called, Full Speed, Balance and Quiet modes. The modes are focussed at gaming, office work and casual activities respectively. For charging, RedmiBook will get a 65W adapter with a USB Type C outlet. The prices of the new RedmiBooks will be revealed within a few hours.

