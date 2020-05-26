Xiaomi to launch new Redmi laptops today: Specs, features leaked

All three laptops will be powered by AMD’s latest Ryzen 4000 series processors. According to a report by Gizmochina, the largest of the three laptops will come with a 16.1-inch screen and an aspect ratio of 16:10. The bezels will be relatively slimmer in comparison to most laptop. The report suggests the bezels are just 3.26mm in size on three of the sides (the bottom bezel is much thicker). The display will also get 100% sRGB high color gamut.