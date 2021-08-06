Xiaomi will be launching the new Mi Pad 5 on 10 August. The company has shared a teaser for the launch event on its official Weibo account. The company has not revealed much through the teaser image but it has been confirmed that the new Mi Pad 5 will be launched with support for a stylus. The tablets are expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon processors .

The teaser image shared by the company has revealed the sides of the upcoming Mi Pad 5 which look similar to the latest iPad designs. Xiaomi has opted for chamfered edges with the Mi Pad 5. Additionally, the tablet also comes with an antenna which indicates that the tablet will support either 4G or 5G networks.

In terms of stylus, there is no confirmation if Xiaomi will sell the Apple-pencil like stylus separately or if it will be included with the tablet.

Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 series is expected to consist of three variants which includes Mi Pad 5, Mi Pad 5 Lite and Mi Pad 5 Pro. The Mi Pad 5 and Mi Pad 5 Pro is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 whereas the Mi Pad 5 Lite is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 860.

The launch will take place in China but Xiaomi could introduce the tablet in India at a later stage. The inclusion of a stylus can expand the reach of the tablet for professionals as well.

