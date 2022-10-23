Xiaomi to unveil Redmi Note 12 series soon: Here’s what to expect

Smartphone brand Xiaomi is set to launch the Redmi Note 12 series later this month. The company has shared a post on Chinese microblogging site Weibo, saying that it will bring “two major technologies", one of them being “first in the world". While there is no information on what names will be the first devices, but it is likely that Xiaomi may unveil three new smartphones – Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12 Pro, and Redmi Note 12 Pro+. According to online reports, all three phones may come with 67W, 120W, and 210W fast charging support, respectively.

