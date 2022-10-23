Xiaomi to unveil Redmi Note 12 series soon: Here’s what to expect

Smartphone brand Xiaomi is set to launch the Redmi Note 12 series later this month. The company has shared a post on Chinese microblogging site Weibo, saying that it will bring “two major technologies", one of them being “first in the world". While there is no information on what names will be the first devices, but it is likely that Xiaomi may unveil three new smartphones – Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12 Pro, and Redmi Note 12 Pro+. According to online reports, all three phones may come with 67W, 120W, and 210W fast charging support, respectively.
Smartphone brand Xiaomi is set to launch the Redmi Note 12 series later this month. The company has shared a post on Chinese microblogging site Weibo, saying that it will bring “two major technologies", one of them being “first in the world". While there is no information on what names will be the first devices, but it is likely that Xiaomi may unveil three new smartphones – Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12 Pro, and Redmi Note 12 Pro+. According to online reports, all three phones may come with 67W, 120W, and 210W fast charging support, respectively.
Redmi Note 12 series will first debut in China. It will eventually be launched in other global markets. The smartphone series will succeed the Redmi Note 11 series that offers 18 different phones across countries.
Redmi Note 12 series will first debut in China. It will eventually be launched in other global markets. The smartphone series will succeed the Redmi Note 11 series that offers 18 different phones across countries.
Redmi Note 12 series: Expected features
The upcoming Redmi Note 12 series is expected to offer four phones. This may include Pro and Pro+ models. The smartphone series is said to offer up to 210 watt fast charging support and may feature a 200MP camera system on the back. To compare, Redmi Note 11 series comes with a 108MP primary sensor and up to 67 watt charging.
Redmi Note 12 series: Expected features
The upcoming Redmi Note 12 series is expected to offer four phones. This may include Pro and Pro+ models. The smartphone series is said to offer up to 210 watt fast charging support and may feature a 200MP camera system on the back. To compare, Redmi Note 11 series comes with a 108MP primary sensor and up to 67 watt charging.
On the display front, Xiaomi may have an AMOLED display panel with up to 120Hz refresh rate. Redmi Note 12 series may run on Android 13 operating system out-of-the-box with the layer of MIUI on top. The standard Redmi Note 12 may come powered by a MediaTek Dimensity processor. The Redmi Note 12 Pro and Redmi Note 12 Pro+ are said to be equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC.