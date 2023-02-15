Xiaomi TV Stick 4K launched in India: Check price, features and more
- The Xiaomi TV Stick 4K is priced at ₹4,999 in India. It will go on sale in India on February 20, 2023. Interested buyers can purchase it from the official website of the company.
Chinese technology giant Xiaomi has launched its latest TV Stick 4K in India on Tuesday. The TV stick is a portable device which helps users to stream content with any television set with an HDMI port by transforming them into a smart TV. The company launched the device on the occasion of Xiaomi’s five year journey of smart television in India.
