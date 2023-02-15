Xiaomi TV Stick 4K launched in India: Check price, features and more

Chinese technology giant Xiaomi has launched its latest TV Stick 4K in India on Tuesday. The TV stick is a portable device which helps users to stream content with any television set with an HDMI port by transforming them into a smart TV. The company launched the device on the occasion of Xiaomi’s five year journey of smart television in India.

The Xiaomi TV Stick 4K runs on Android TV 11 OS and offers access to a bunch of streaming apps and services such as Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more.

Xiaomi TV Stick 4K: Price in India

The Xiaomi TV Stick 4K is priced at ₹4,999 in India. It will go on sale in India on February 20, 2023. Interested buyers can purchase it from the official website of the company.

Xiaomi TV Stick 4K: Features and specifications

According to the company, "the new streaming stick is designed to offer an all-new multimedia experience and focuses on further accelerating the 4K adoption in the country." The Xiaomi TV Stick 4K comes in a sleek and simple design with a lightweight body. It gets a USB cable for power and an HDMI connector to plug in a television set. Moreover, the TV Stick comes equipped with a Wi-Fi antenna that lets the users use it without an internet wired connection.

The Xiaomi TV Stick 4K runs on Android TV 11 OS and offers access to a bunch of streaming apps and services such as Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more. It also comes with a built-in Chromecast support which lets users cast the content from their smartphones to their TVs.

Interestingly, the device supports 4K Ultra HD resolution. It provides a clear and vivid picture quality to users and also offers support for High Dynamic Range (HDR) and Dolby Vision to provide a more dynamic and immersive viewing experience.

Moreover, the Xiaomi TV Stick 4K gets a voice control feature. Users can add Google Assistant to search content, control sound and more. This device gets 8GB of internal storage. However, users can get extra storage by adding an external storage device.