Xiaomi TV Stick 4K launched in India: Check price, features and more

Xiaomi TV Stick 4K: Features and specifications

According to the company, "the new streaming stick is designed to offer an all-new multimedia experience and focuses on further accelerating the 4K adoption in the country." The Xiaomi TV Stick 4K comes in a sleek and simple design with a lightweight body. It gets a USB cable for power and an HDMI connector to plug in a television set. Moreover, the TV Stick comes equipped with a Wi-Fi antenna that lets the users use it without an internet wired connection.