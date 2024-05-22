Tech giant Xiaomi has teased an upcoming smartphone launch in India, creating a buzz with its cryptic message, “Cinematic Vision." This teaser hints at a new device, potentially from Xiaomi's Civi series, which has previously only been available in China. The focus of this new smartphone appears to be on display and entertainment features.

The Civi series, first introduced in 2021, is Xiaomi's mid-range smartphone line in China. To date, Xiaomi has not launched any Civi phones in India, traditionally offering its mid-range smartphones through the Redmi line. However, the introduction of the Civi series to the Indian market could provide consumers with an additional option in this segment.

According to a report from India Today, the device could be unveiled as the Xiaomi 14 Civi, a rebranded version of the Civi 4 Pro launched in China in March. This speculation is supported by leaked listings and the teaser hinting at the Civi name. If true, the Xiaomi 14 Civi will join the existing Xiaomi 14 series in India, which currently includes the Xiaomi 14 and the high-end Xiaomi 14 Ultra, priced at ₹99,999. The base model, Xiaomi 14, starts at ₹69,999. The anticipated price for the Xiaomi 14 Civi is around ₹35,000.

If the Xiaomi 14 Civi mirrors the Civi 4 Pro, it is reportedly anticipated to feature a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution, supporting a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. Notably, the display may achieve a peak brightness of 3,000 nits and include 2160Hz PWM Dimming, with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for protection.

Performance-wise, the smartphone is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, paired with 12GB of LPPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. These specifications suggest robust performance and significant storage capacity, aligning it with other high-end devices in Xiaomi’s flagship series.

Camera enthusiasts can look forward to a 50MP primary camera with a Leica Summilux lens, similar to the camera setups in the Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Ultra. The rear camera array is also likely to include a 12MP ultra-wide sensor and a 50MP 2X telephoto camera. A 32MP front camera is expected to cater to selfie needs.

Additionally, this smartphone is likely to house a 4,700mAh battery with 67W fast charging support and run on Android 14-based Xiaomi HyperOS.

