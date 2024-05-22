Active Stocks
Wed May 22 2024 15:59:56
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 173.30 -0.57%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 439.75 1.10%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 819.30 -1.35%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 373.40 0.40%
  1. Kotak Mahindra Bank share price
  2. 1,700.40 0.19%
Business News/ Technology / Gadgets/  Xiaomi's ‘Cinematic Vision’ teaser hints at new mid-range smartphone. Is it Xiaomi 14 Civi?
BackBack

Xiaomi's ‘Cinematic Vision’ teaser hints at new mid-range smartphone. Is it Xiaomi 14 Civi?

Livemint

Xiaomi has teased a new smartphone launch in India, likely the Xiaomi 14 Civi, focused on display and entertainment. Expected features include a 6.55-inch AMOLED display, Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, 50MP Leica camera, and a 4,700mAh battery with 67W fast charging.

For representation purposes only. (Xiaomi)Premium
For representation purposes only. (Xiaomi)

Tech giant Xiaomi has teased an upcoming smartphone launch in India, creating a buzz with its cryptic message, “Cinematic Vision." This teaser hints at a new device, potentially from Xiaomi's Civi series, which has previously only been available in China. The focus of this new smartphone appears to be on display and entertainment features.

The Civi series, first introduced in 2021, is Xiaomi's mid-range smartphone line in China. To date, Xiaomi has not launched any Civi phones in India, traditionally offering its mid-range smartphones through the Redmi line. However, the introduction of the Civi series to the Indian market could provide consumers with an additional option in this segment.

According to a report from India Today, the device could be unveiled as the Xiaomi 14 Civi, a rebranded version of the Civi 4 Pro launched in China in March. This speculation is supported by leaked listings and the teaser hinting at the Civi name. If true, the Xiaomi 14 Civi will join the existing Xiaomi 14 series in India, which currently includes the Xiaomi 14 and the high-end Xiaomi 14 Ultra, priced at 99,999. The base model, Xiaomi 14, starts at 69,999. The anticipated price for the Xiaomi 14 Civi is around 35,000.

If the Xiaomi 14 Civi mirrors the Civi 4 Pro, it is reportedly anticipated to feature a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution, supporting a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. Notably, the display may achieve a peak brightness of 3,000 nits and include 2160Hz PWM Dimming, with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for protection.

Performance-wise, the smartphone is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, paired with 12GB of LPPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. These specifications suggest robust performance and significant storage capacity, aligning it with other high-end devices in Xiaomi’s flagship series.

Camera enthusiasts can look forward to a 50MP primary camera with a Leica Summilux lens, similar to the camera setups in the Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Ultra. The rear camera array is also likely to include a 12MP ultra-wide sensor and a 50MP 2X telephoto camera. A 32MP front camera is expected to cater to selfie needs. 

Additionally, this smartphone is likely to house a 4,700mAh battery with 67W fast charging support and run on Android 14-based Xiaomi HyperOS.

 

 

 

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 22 May 2024, 03:33 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue