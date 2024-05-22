Xiaomi's ‘Cinematic Vision’ teaser hints at new mid-range smartphone. Is it Xiaomi 14 Civi?
Xiaomi has teased a new smartphone launch in India, likely the Xiaomi 14 Civi, focused on display and entertainment. Expected features include a 6.55-inch AMOLED display, Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, 50MP Leica camera, and a 4,700mAh battery with 67W fast charging.
Tech giant Xiaomi has teased an upcoming smartphone launch in India, creating a buzz with its cryptic message, “Cinematic Vision." This teaser hints at a new device, potentially from Xiaomi's Civi series, which has previously only been available in China. The focus of this new smartphone appears to be on display and entertainment features.