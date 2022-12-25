Year end sale on Flipkart: Top deals on BT calling smartwatches under 3,000

Flipkart is running Year end sale on its app and website. The sale started December 24 and will continue till December 31. It offers discounts on a range of products like smartphones, smartwatches, TWS earbuds and more. One such offer is available on Bluetooth Calling smartwatches. Here are some of the best deals on these watches under ₹3,000.
Pebble Frost BT Calling smartwatch
The Pebble Frost BT Calling smartwatch comes at a discounted price of ₹2,199 instead of ₹4,999. Interested customers can avail a 10 percent off on using ICICI Bank Credit Card EMI Transactions, up to ₹2,000. This smartwatch features a 1.87-inch IPS full touch screen curved display and comes with multiple sports modes. It can measure SPO2, heart rate and monitor sleep along with calories. This device comes with multiple watch faces.
alt Lit Bt Calling
The alt Lit Bt Calling is available at a price of ₹2,199 instead of ₹9,999. Interested customers can avail a 10 percent off on using ICICI Bank Credit Card EMI Transactions, up to ₹2,000. This smartwatch features a 1.85-inch LCD display and comes with multiple cloud based watch faces. It is IP67 waterproof and claimed to have a battery life of up to seven days.
Fire-Boltt Tornado Bluetooth Calling smartwatch
The Fire-Boltt Tornado Bluetooth Calling smartwatch comes at a discounted price of ₹2,599 instead of ₹9,999. Interested customers can avail a 10 percent off on using ICICI Bank Credit Card EMI Transactions, up to ₹2,000. This smartwatch features a 1.72-inch TFT display and comes with multiple sports modes. It can measure SPO2, heart rate and monitor sleep along with calories. This device is claimed to have a battery life of up to 15 days.
Boult Ridge Bluetooth Calling smartwatch
The Boult Ridge Bluetooth Calling smartwatch is listed at a price of ₹2,999 instead of ₹7,999. Interested customers can avail a 10 percent off on using ICICI Bank Credit Card EMI Transactions, up to ₹2,000. This smartwatch features a 1.8-inch display with 600 Nits of brightness. It can measure SPO2, heart rate and monitor sleep along with calories. This device is claimed to have a battery life of up to seven days.