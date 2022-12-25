Year end sale on Flipkart: Top deals on BT calling smartwatches under 3,000

Fire-Boltt Tornado Bluetooth Calling smartwatch

The Fire-Boltt Tornado Bluetooth Calling smartwatch comes at a discounted price of ₹2,599 instead of ₹9,999. Interested customers can avail a 10 percent off on using ICICI Bank Credit Card EMI Transactions, up to ₹2,000. This smartwatch features a 1.72-inch TFT display and comes with multiple sports modes. It can measure SPO2, heart rate and monitor sleep along with calories. This device is claimed to have a battery life of up to 15 days.