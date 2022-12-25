Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Technology / Gadgets /  Year end sale on Flipkart: Top deals on smart TVs under 25,000

Year end sale on Flipkart: Top deals on smart TVs under 25,000

2 min read . 07:46 PM ISTGovind Choudhary
Flipkart is running Year end sale on its app and website.

Flipkart is running Year end sale on its app and website. The sale started December 24 and will continue till December 31. It offers discounts on a range of products like smartphones, smartwatches, TWS earbuds and more. One such offer is available on smart TVs. Here are some of the best deals on smart TVs under 25,000.

realme Full HD LED Smart Android TV

The realme 100.3 cm (40 inch) Full HD LED Smart Android TV comes at a discounted price of 19,999. Interested customers can avail a 10 percent off on using ICICI Bank Credit Card EMI transactions, up to 2,000. Additionally, the deal comes with an exchange offer up to 11,000. This smart TV runs on Android operating system and comes with 60 Hz refresh rate. It supports apps like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar and more.

OnePlus Y1 Full HD LED Smart Android TV

The OnePlus Y1 100 cm (40 inch) Full HD LED Smart Android TV comes at a price of 21,999. Interested customers can avail a 10 percent off on using ICICI Bank Credit Card EMI transactions, up to 2,000. Additionally, the deal comes with an exchange offer up to 11,000. This smart TV runs on Android operating system and comes with 60 Hz refresh rate. It supports apps like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar and more.

Mi 5A Full HD LED Smart Android TV

The Mi 5A 100 cm (40 inch) Full HD LED Smart Android TV with Dolby Audio comes at a price of 21,999. Interested customers can avail a 10 percent off on Bank of Baroda Credit Card EMI transactions, up to 3,000 on orders of 5,000 Additionally, the deal comes with an exchange offer up to 11,000. This smart TV runs on Android operating system and comes with 60 Hz refresh rate. It supports apps like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar and more.

OnePlus Y1S HD LED Smart Android

The OnePlus Y1S 108 cm (43 inch) Full HD LED Smart Android TV with Android 11 and Bezel-Less Frame comes at a price of 24,999. Customers can avail a 10 percent off on using ICICI Bank Credit Card EMI transactions, up to 2,000. Additionally, the deal comes with an exchange offer up to 16,900. This smart TV runs on Android operating system and comes with 60 Hz refresh rate. It supports apps like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar and more.

