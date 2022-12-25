Year end sale on Flipkart: Top deals on smart TVs under 25,000

Mi 5A Full HD LED Smart Android TV

The Mi 5A 100 cm (40 inch) Full HD LED Smart Android TV with Dolby Audio comes at a price of ₹21,999. Interested customers can avail a 10 percent off on Bank of Baroda Credit Card EMI transactions, up to ₹3,000 on orders of ₹5,000 Additionally, the deal comes with an exchange offer up to ₹11,000. This smart TV runs on Android operating system and comes with 60 Hz refresh rate. It supports apps like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar and more.