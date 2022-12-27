Year end sale on Flipkart: Top deals on smartphones under 15,000

Flipkart is running Year end sale on its app and website. The sale started December 24 and will continue till December 31. It offers discounts on a range of products like smartphones, smartwatches, TWS earbuds and more. One such offer is available on smartphones. Here are some of the best deals on budget smartphones under ₹15,000.
realme 9
The realme 9 (6GB RAM+128GB ROM) variant is listed at a discounted price of ₹13,999 instead of ₹20,999. Interestingly, customers can avail a five percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card on this deal. Additionally, it comes with an exchange offer up to ₹13,300. This smartphone features a 6.4-inch AMOLED display and packs a 5,000mAh battery. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor and houses a triple rear camera setup.
POCO M4 Pro 5G
The POCO M4 Pro 5G (6GB RAM+128GB ROM) variant is listed at a discounted price of ₹13,999 instead of ₹19,999. Interestingly, customers can avail a 10 percent instant discount on Federal Bank Credit Cards, up to ₹3000 on orders of ₹5,000 and above. Additionally, it comes with an exchange offer up to ₹13,300. This smartphone features a 6.6-inch FHD+ display and packs a 5,000mAh battery. It is powered by a Mediatek Dimensity 810 processor and houses a dual rear camera setup.
vivo T1 44W
The vivo T1 44W (4GB RAM+128GB ROM) variant is listed at a discounted price of ₹14,499 instead of ₹19,990. Interestingly, customers can avail a 10 percent instant discount on Federal Bank Credit Cards, up to ₹3000 on orders of ₹5,000 and above. Additionally, it comes with an exchange offer up to ₹13,600. This smartphone features a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED display and packs a 5,000mAh battery. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Processor and houses a triple rear primary camera setup.
