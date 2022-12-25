Year end sale on Flipkart: Top deals on TWS earbuds under 2,000

Flipkart is running Year end sale on its app and website. The sale started December 24 and will continue till December 31. It offers discounts on a range of products like smartphones, smartwatches, TWS earbuds and more. One such offer is available on TWS earbuds. Here are some of the best deals on TWS earbuds under ₹2,000.
Flipkart is running Year end sale on its app and website. The sale started December 24 and will continue till December 31. It offers discounts on a range of products like smartphones, smartwatches, TWS earbuds and more. One such offer is available on TWS earbuds. Here are some of the best deals on TWS earbuds under ₹2,000.
truke Air Buds Lite
The truke Air Buds Lite comes at a discounted price of ₹999 instead of ₹2,999. Interested customers can avail a 10% off on using Bank of Baroda Credit Card EMI Transactions, up to ₹3,000 on orders of ₹5,000 and above. This device comes with Bluetooth v5.2 and supports ENC. It is claimed to provide a battery life of 48 hours on a single charge of 1.5 hours.
truke Air Buds Lite
The truke Air Buds Lite comes at a discounted price of ₹999 instead of ₹2,999. Interested customers can avail a 10% off on using Bank of Baroda Credit Card EMI Transactions, up to ₹3,000 on orders of ₹5,000 and above. This device comes with Bluetooth v5.2 and supports ENC. It is claimed to provide a battery life of 48 hours on a single charge of 1.5 hours.
Boult Audio AirBass Y1
The Boult Audio AirBass Y1 is listed at a price of ₹1,399. Interested customers can avail a 10% off on using Bank of Baroda Credit Card EMI Transactions, up to ₹3,000 on orders of ₹5,000. This device comes with Bluetooth v5.1 and is IPX5 water resistant. It is claimed to provide a battery life of 100 minutes on a single charge of 10 minutes.
Boult Audio AirBass Y1
The Boult Audio AirBass Y1 is listed at a price of ₹1,399. Interested customers can avail a 10% off on using Bank of Baroda Credit Card EMI Transactions, up to ₹3,000 on orders of ₹5,000. This device comes with Bluetooth v5.1 and is IPX5 water resistant. It is claimed to provide a battery life of 100 minutes on a single charge of 10 minutes.
boAt Airdopes 161
The boAt Airdopes 161 comes at a price of ₹1,399. Interested customers can avail a 10% off on using Bank of Baroda Credit Card EMI Transactions, up to ₹3,000 on orders of ₹5,000 and above. This device comes with Bluetooth v5.1 and is IPX5 water resistant. It is claimed to provide a total battery life of up to 17 hours.
boAt Airdopes 161
The boAt Airdopes 161 comes at a price of ₹1,399. Interested customers can avail a 10% off on using Bank of Baroda Credit Card EMI Transactions, up to ₹3,000 on orders of ₹5,000 and above. This device comes with Bluetooth v5.1 and is IPX5 water resistant. It is claimed to provide a total battery life of up to 17 hours.
Noise Buds VS102 Plus
The Noise Buds VS102 Plus is listed at a price of ₹1,599 instead of ₹3,999. Interested customers can avail a 10% off on using Bank of Baroda Credit Card EMI Transactions, up to ₹3,000 on orders of ₹5,000 and above. This device comes with ENC with 11mm drivers. It is claimed to provide a total battery life of up to 36 hours.
Noise Buds VS102 Plus
The Noise Buds VS102 Plus is listed at a price of ₹1,599 instead of ₹3,999. Interested customers can avail a 10% off on using Bank of Baroda Credit Card EMI Transactions, up to ₹3,000 on orders of ₹5,000 and above. This device comes with ENC with 11mm drivers. It is claimed to provide a total battery life of up to 36 hours.
realme Techlife Buds T100
The realme Techlife Buds T100 is up for grabs at ₹1,692 instead of ₹2,999. Interested customers can avail a 10% off on using Bank of Baroda Credit Card EMI Transactions, up to ₹3,000 on orders of ₹5,000 and above. This device comes with AI ENC with 10mm drivers. It is claimed to provide a total battery life of up to 28 hours on a charging time of 1.5 hours.
realme Techlife Buds T100
The realme Techlife Buds T100 is up for grabs at ₹1,692 instead of ₹2,999. Interested customers can avail a 10% off on using Bank of Baroda Credit Card EMI Transactions, up to ₹3,000 on orders of ₹5,000 and above. This device comes with AI ENC with 10mm drivers. It is claimed to provide a total battery life of up to 28 hours on a charging time of 1.5 hours.