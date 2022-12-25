Year end sale on Flipkart: Top deals on TWS earbuds under 2,000

realme Techlife Buds T100

The realme Techlife Buds T100 is up for grabs at ₹1,692 instead of ₹2,999. Interested customers can avail a 10% off on using Bank of Baroda Credit Card EMI Transactions, up to ₹3,000 on orders of ₹5,000 and above. This device comes with AI ENC with 10mm drivers. It is claimed to provide a total battery life of up to 28 hours on a charging time of 1.5 hours.