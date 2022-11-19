Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Technology / Gadgets /  You can buy Apple MacBook Air 2020 at 79,900 at Croma: Here’s how

2 min read . 12:13 PM ISTLivemint
Apple MacBook Air 2020 is available with discount on Croma website as well as offline Croma stores.

  • Buyers can get an additional flat discount of 10,000 on purchases made using HDFC Bank credit cards. The bank discount brings the laptop’s price to 79,900.

Looking to buy Apple MacBook laptop? If yes, then consumer electronics brand Croma has a ‘sweet’ deal for you. Wondering how? Read on. The 2020 model of Apple MacBook Air (256GB) is currently listed at a discount of 10,000 on its original price of 99,999 on Croma. The laptop is selling at 89,900.

Buyers can get an additional flat discount of 10,000 on purchases made using HDFC Bank credit cards. The bank discount brings the laptop’s price to 79,900. The said discount on Apple MacBook Air 2020 is available on Croma website as well as offline Croma stores.

“Discounted price inclusive of cashback will be applicable on the final payment page. Select the offer from “View all offers "on the payment page to avail the benefit. T&C Apply," says the device listing on Croma.

Apple MacBook Air specifications

The 2020 model of Apple MacBook Air comes powered by the company’s own sixteen-core neural engine M1 chipset having an eight-core CPU and seven-core GPU. The laptop features a 13.3-inch LED backlit screen with a resolution of 1560x1600 pixels. The display is IPS and sports a 227 PPI pixel density.

The device packs 8GB of RAM and offers 256GB internal storage. As claimed by the company, this Apple MacBook Air model delivers up to 15 hours of wireless webcast and up to 18 hours of Apple TV app movie playback. It comes with a 30 watt USB Type-C charging adapter. It runs on macOS Big Sur.

Connectivity features on the laptop include two USB 4 ports and a 3.5mm audio jack. The device supports WiFi 6 Bluetooth and comes integrated with a TouchID sensor on the keyboard. The 2020 Apple MacBook Air laptop weighs 1.29 kilograms. It features a 720p HD camera for FaceTime and video calling.

