Nothing Phone (1) comes with an innovative glyph interface with distinct light patterns that alert users about incoming calls, app alerts, charging status, and other notifications. If you are planning to buy the Nothing Phone (1), then here’s a deal for you. Walmart-owned Flipkart is giving huge discounts on the handset.

The smartphone’s base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage is available at 21% discount. It is listed at a discounted price of ₹29,999 on Flipkart. There is a 10% instant discount on IDFC FIRST Credit Card EMI Transactions with up to ₹3,000. There is a 5% cashback for Flipkart Axis Bank credit card holders as well.

In addition, buyers can get ₹17,500 off on exchanging your old smartphone while buying the Nothing Phone (1). With this offer, the smartphone can be purchased at a discounted price of ₹12,499. Do note that ₹17,500 discount is the maximum discount you can get and the final value depends on the current condition of your old smartphone. Black and White are the colour options of Nothing Phone (1) that buyers can choose from.

Nothing Phone (1) features

Nothing Phone (1) is offered in two colour options – Black and White. The handset comes with an innovative Glyph interface. It is equipped with a 6.55-inch Full HD+ OLED display with 60Hz to 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate. The screen is HDR10+ and comes with a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

Nothing smartphone is powered byQualcomm Snapdragon 778+ octa-core processor and has a dual 50 MP advanced sensors on the back, with the main camera powered by the flagship Sony IMX766. The phone also features Night Mode and Scene Detection.

There is a 16MP camera at the front for selfies. On the battery front, Nothing Phone (1) is said to deliver up to 18 hours of use with every charge, and two days on standby. The phone offers fast charging and is said to charge up from 0 to 50% power in just 30 minutes of charge.