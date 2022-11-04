You can get 1,000 discount on Nothing Ear (Stick), but there’s a catch

“As a thank you, our supporters can experience Ear (stick) for less. We are giving ₹1000 off on Ear (stick), only on Flipkart, exclusively to anyone who owns a @Nothing product" reads a tweet shared by Manu Sharma – Vice President & General Manager, Nothing India. The offer will be live only for a day on November 14 during the limited drops of Nothing Ear (Stick). The said discount will bring down the earbuds’ price to ₹7,499. The offer will be available for a limited time only via Flipkart, Nothing says.