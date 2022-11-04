You can get 1,000 discount on Nothing Ear (Stick), but there’s a catch

Carl Pei’s Nothing recently launched Nothing Ear (Stick). The truly wireless earbuds (TWS) comes with a price tag of ₹8,499. It will be available in the country via Flipkart from November 17. If you are planning to buy the all-new Nothing earbuds, then here’s something you must know. The company has announced ₹1,000 on Nothing Ear (Stick) for the existing Nothing product user.
Carl Pei’s Nothing recently launched Nothing Ear (Stick). The truly wireless earbuds (TWS) comes with a price tag of ₹8,499. It will be available in the country via Flipkart from November 17. If you are planning to buy the all-new Nothing earbuds, then here’s something you must know. The company has announced ₹1,000 on Nothing Ear (Stick) for the existing Nothing product user.
“As a thank you, our supporters can experience Ear (stick) for less. We are giving ₹1000 off on Ear (stick), only on Flipkart, exclusively to anyone who owns a @Nothing product" reads a tweet shared by Manu Sharma – Vice President & General Manager, Nothing India. The offer will be live only for a day on November 14 during the limited drops of Nothing Ear (Stick). The said discount will bring down the earbuds’ price to ₹7,499. The offer will be available for a limited time only via Flipkart, Nothing says.
“As a thank you, our supporters can experience Ear (stick) for less. We are giving ₹1000 off on Ear (stick), only on Flipkart, exclusively to anyone who owns a @Nothing product" reads a tweet shared by Manu Sharma – Vice President & General Manager, Nothing India. The offer will be live only for a day on November 14 during the limited drops of Nothing Ear (Stick). The said discount will bring down the earbuds’ price to ₹7,499. The offer will be available for a limited time only via Flipkart, Nothing says.
Nothing Ear (Stick) comes with a 12.6mm driver which the company says can deliver rich depths, clear highs and bold details. Each bud weighs 4.4g. However, it does not come with silicone tips like the Ear (1), which means the background noise would not be blocked entirely.
Nothing Ear (Stick) comes with a 12.6mm driver which the company says can deliver rich depths, clear highs and bold details. Each bud weighs 4.4g. However, it does not come with silicone tips like the Ear (1), which means the background noise would not be blocked entirely.
The earbuds lack active noise cancellation but come with bass lock technology which measures the user's unique ear canal shape and the fit of the earbuds, and detects how much bass is lost during the usage. Nothing Ear (Stick) is equipped with three high-definition mics that filter out louder background noises and amplify the voice for wind-proof and crowd-proof calls. The earbuds come with press controls that are located on each earbud. They can be used to play, pause, skip tracks, activate voice assistance and change volume.