1. HUL Pureit Marina Prime Mineral RO+MF 6 stage 7L Wall mount Up to 45% Water Savings Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Muncipal Water (Blue & white)

The HUL Pureit Marina Prime Mineral Water Purifier is a reliable and eco-friendly choice, offering up to 45% water savings. Its 6-stage purification process ensures safe and healthy drinking water, making it suitable for multiple water sources like borewell, tanker, and municipal water. The 7L capacity is ideal for families, and its wall-mountable design adds convenience. With mineral enrichment and RO+MF technology, it ensures the removal of impurities while retaining essential minerals.

Specifications of HUL Pureit Marina Prime Mineral RO+MF 6 stage 7L Water Purifier:

Purification Technology: RO+MF

Stages of Purification: 6

Water Storage Capacity: 7 Litres

Water Source Compatibility: Borewell, Tanker, Municipal Water

Water Savings: Up to 45%

Mounting Type: Wall Mount

Mineral Enrichment: Yes

2. HUL Pureit Copper+ Mineral RO + UV + MF 7 stage Table top / Wall Mountable Black & Copper 8 litres Water Purifier

The HUL Pureit Copper+ Mineral Water Purifier combines advanced RO+UV+MF purification with the health benefits of copper-infused water. Its 7-stage purification ensures thorough removal of contaminants, while copper infusion adds antimicrobial properties to the water. The 8L capacity and tabletop/wall-mountable design make it versatile for any home. With a sleek black and copper finish, it also adds an aesthetic touch to your kitchen. Ideal for households seeking pure water with added health benefits.

Specifications of HUL Pureit Copper+ Mineral RO+UV+MF 7 stage 8L Water Purifier:

Purification Technology: RO+UV+MF

Stages of Purification: 7

Water Storage Capacity: 8 Litres

Water Source Compatibility: Suitable for all water sources

Copper Infusion: Yes

Mounting Type: Tabletop/Wall Mount

Mineral Enrichment: Yes

3. HUL Pureit Advanced Pro Mineral RO+UV 6 stage wall mounted counter top black 7L Water Purifier

The HUL Pureit Advanced Pro Mineral Water Purifier delivers safe, mineral-rich water with its 6-stage RO+UV purification. Its 7L storage capacity suits small to medium households, and the sleek, wall-mountable design fits well in modern kitchens. It efficiently removes harmful impurities and ensures the water retains essential minerals. The unit's blend of advanced purification and aesthetic appeal makes it a good investment for health-conscious families.

Specifications of HUL Pureit Advanced Pro Mineral RO+UV 6 stage 7L Water Purifier:

Purification Technology: RO+UV

Stages of Purification: 6

Water Storage Capacity: 7 Litres

Water Source Compatibility: Suitable for various water sources

Mounting Type: Wall Mounted/Countertop

Mineral Enrichment: Yes

Amazon sale 2024

4. HUL Pureit Vital Plus Mineral RO+UV+MP 6 Stage, 7L |Upto 60% Water Savings|Wall mount Water Purifier with FiltraPower technology (White)

The HUL Pureit Vital Plus Mineral Water Purifier offers efficient water-saving with up to 60% savings and uses a 6-stage RO+UV+MP purification system. It is equipped with FiltraPower technology to remove even the smallest impurities, while the 7L capacity and wall-mountable design provide convenience for modern homes. Suitable for different water sources, it offers both affordability and high-quality filtration, ensuring clean and healthy water for your family.

Specifications of HUL Pureit Vital Plus Mineral RO+UV+MP 6 Stage 7L Water Purifier:

Purification Technology: RO+UV+MP

Stages of Purification: 6

Water Storage Capacity: 7 Litres

Water Source Compatibility: Suitable for all water sources

Water Savings: Up to 60%

Mounting Type: Wall Mount

FiltraPower Technology: Yes

5. Aquaguard Aura 2X Life, Needs No Service for 2 Years | Unconditional Warranty for 2 Years (Filters included) | 8-Stage Purification | RO+UV+Active Copper+Taste Adjuster |Suitable for all Water Sources

The Aquaguard Aura 2X Life water purifier offers hassle-free usage with a two-year service-free plan and a robust 8-stage purification process. With RO+UV+Active Copper and Taste Adjuster technology, it provides clean, copper-enriched water and enhances taste. Suitable for all water sources, it delivers long-lasting performance with an unconditional two-year warranty, making it a reliable option for homes seeking advanced purification with minimal maintenance.

Specifications of Aquaguard Aura 2X Life Water Purifier:

Purification Technology: RO+UV+Active Copper

Stages of Purification: 8

Water Source Compatibility: Suitable for all water sources

Copper Infusion: Yes

Taste Adjuster Technology: Yes

Mounting Type: Wall Mount/Tabletop

Warranty: 2 Years (Unconditional)

6. Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT UV+UF Water Purifier | Suitable for Municipal Water Only (TDS <200 ppm) | Not Suitable for Borewell/Tanker Water (TDS >200 ppm) | Free Service Plan worth ₹ 2000

The Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT is ideal for municipal water with low TDS (<200 ppm), providing UV+UF filtration for clear, safe water. Its compact design and suitability for countertop or wall mounting make it convenient for smaller kitchens. Buyers appreciate the free service plan worth ₹2000, and the purifier’s efficient filtration ensures no compromise on quality. However, it’s unsuitable for borewell or tanker water with higher TDS.

Specifications of Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT UV+UF Water Purifier:

Purification Technology: UV+UF

Stages of Purification: 2

Water Source Compatibility: Municipal Water (TDS <200 ppm)

Service Plan: Free Service Plan worth ₹2000

Mounting Type: Wall Mounted/Countertop

Suitable for Borewell/Tanker Water: No

7. Aquaguard Marvel NXT 8-Stage UV+UF+Active Copper, Stainless Steel Tank Water Purifier | Suitable for Municipal Water (TDS <200 ppm) | Not Suitable for Borewell/Tanker Water (TDS >200 ppm)

The Aquaguard Marvel NXT offers comprehensive purification with 8 stages, UV+UF technology, and Active Copper infusion, making it a powerful choice for municipal water sources. Its stainless steel tank ensures hygiene and durability, while the compact design makes it ideal for households needing space efficiency. However, it’s only suited for low TDS water, limiting its use for borewell or tanker sources, but it excels for municipal water filtration.

Specifications of Aquaguard Marvel NXT 8-Stage UV+UF+Active Copper Water Purifier:

Purification Technology: UV+UF+Active Copper

Stages of Purification: 8

Water Source Compatibility: Municipal Water (TDS <200 ppm)

Tank Material: Stainless Steel

Mounting Type: Wall Mounted/Tabletop

Suitable for Borewell/Tanker Water: No

8. Aquaguard Blaze Insta Hot & Ambient 9-Stage RO, Dual Stainless Steel Tank Water Purifier | RO+UV+Active Copper Tech | Taste Adjuster | Upto 60% Water Savings | Suitable for all Water Sources

The Aquaguard Blaze Insta Hot & Ambient offers 9-stage purification with RO+UV+Active Copper technology, combining water-saving features and a dual stainless steel tank. With up to 60% water savings, it’s perfect for homes concerned about water usage. The taste adjuster enhances the water's flavor, while the Insta Hot function adds extra convenience. Ideal for families who need high-capacity, reliable purification for various water sources, this purifier balances functionality and innovation.

Specifications of Aquaguard Blaze Insta Hot & Ambient 9-Stage RO Water Purifier:

Purification Technology: RO+UV+Active Copper

Stages of Purification: 9

Water Source Compatibility: Suitable for all water sources

Water Savings: Up to 60%

Tank Material: Dual Stainless Steel

Mounting Type: Wall Mounted/Tabletop

Additional Features: Insta Hot, Taste Adjuster

9. KENT Grand RO Water Purifier | 4 Years Free Service | RO + UV LED + UF + TDS Control | ISI Marked | Extra 1000 Off on Exchange | 8L Tank | 20 LPH Flow | White

The KENT Grand RO Water Purifier combines a 4-year free service plan with advanced RO+UV+UF purification, offering high performance at a competitive price. The 8L tank capacity and 20 LPH flow rate make it suitable for medium to large families. ISI-marked and equipped with TDS control, it ensures purified water with retained essential minerals. Ideal for families looking for reliable water purification with minimal maintenance over time.

Specifications of KENT Grand RO Water Purifier:

Purification Technology: RO+UV+UF

Stages of Purification: Multi-stage

Water Storage Capacity: 8 Litres

Water Source Compatibility: Suitable for all water sources

Flow Rate: 20 Litres per Hour (LPH)

TDS Control: Yes

Free Service: 4 Years Free Service

ISI Marked: Yes

10. KENT Supreme RO Water Purifier | INR 1000 Off on Exchange | 4 Years Free Service | ISI Marked | Multiple Purification Process | RO + UF + TDS Control + UV LED Tank | 8L Tank | 20 LPH Flow

The KENT Supreme RO Water Purifier is packed with advanced technology, offering multiple purification processes like RO+UF+UV LED, along with TDS control to ensure essential minerals are retained. Its 8L tank and 20 LPH flow rate suit medium to large families. With a 4-year free service plan and an exchange offer, it’s a cost-effective, high-performance purifier. This ISI-marked unit is perfect for households seeking superior water quality and long-term reliability.

Specifications of KENT Supreme RO Water Purifier:

Purification Technology: RO+UF+UV LED

Stages of Purification: Multi-stage

Water Storage Capacity: 8 Litres

Water Source Compatibility: Suitable for all water sources

Flow Rate: 20 Litres per Hour (LPH)

TDS Control: Yes

Free Service: 4 Years Free Service

ISI Marked: Yes

FAQs

Question : What is the difference between RO, UV, and UF purification technologies?

Ans : RO (Reverse Osmosis) removes dissolved impurities and TDS, UV (Ultraviolet) kills bacteria and viruses, and UF (Ultrafiltration) removes suspended particles. RO is ideal for high TDS water, while UV and UF are suitable for lower TDS water.

Question : How often should I replace the filters in my water purifier?

Ans : It depends on the model and water quality. Generally, RO filters should be replaced every 6-12 months, while UV and UF filters may need replacement every 12-24 months.

Question : Can water purifiers handle both municipal and borewell water?

Ans : Yes, many models, especially RO-based systems, are designed to purify both municipal and borewell water. Check the product's TDS compatibility to ensure it's suitable for your water source.

Question : Is a water purifier with a storage tank necessary?

Ans : A storage tank is useful for households with frequent power cuts, ensuring water availability even when the purifier is not operational. It's also convenient for large families.

Question : What is TDS, and why is it important in choosing a water purifier?

Ans : TDS (Total Dissolved Solids) measures the concentration of dissolved particles in water. High TDS requires an RO purifier to remove impurities, while low TDS can be managed with UV or UF purifiers.

