The HUL Pureit Vital Plus Mineral Water Purifier offers efficient water-saving with up to 60% savings and uses a 6-stage RO+UV+MP purification system. It is equipped with FiltraPower technology to remove even the smallest impurities, while the 7L capacity and wall-mountable design provide convenience for modern homes. Suitable for different water sources, it offers both affordability and high-quality filtration, ensuring clean and healthy water for your family.

The Aquaguard Aura 2X Life water purifier offers hassle-free usage with a two-year service-free plan and a robust 8-stage purification process. With RO+UV+Active Copper and Taste Adjuster technology, it provides clean, copper-enriched water and enhances taste. Suitable for all water sources, it delivers long-lasting performance with an unconditional two-year warranty, making it a reliable option for homes seeking advanced purification with minimal maintenance.

The Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT is ideal for municipal water with low TDS (<200 ppm), providing UV+UF filtration for clear, safe water. Its compact design and suitability for countertop or wall mounting make it convenient for smaller kitchens. Buyers appreciate the free service plan worth ₹2000, and the purifier’s efficient filtration ensures no compromise on quality. However, it’s unsuitable for borewell or tanker water with higher TDS.

The Aquaguard Marvel NXT offers comprehensive purification with 8 stages, UV+UF technology, and Active Copper infusion, making it a powerful choice for municipal water sources. Its stainless steel tank ensures hygiene and durability, while the compact design makes it ideal for households needing space efficiency. However, it’s only suited for low TDS water, limiting its use for borewell or tanker sources, but it excels for municipal water filtration.

The Aquaguard Blaze Insta Hot & Ambient offers 9-stage purification with RO+UV+Active Copper technology, combining water-saving features and a dual stainless steel tank. With up to 60% water savings, it’s perfect for homes concerned about water usage. The taste adjuster enhances the water's flavor, while the Insta Hot function adds extra convenience. Ideal for families who need high-capacity, reliable purification for various water sources, this purifier balances functionality and innovation.

The KENT Grand RO Water Purifier combines a 4-year free service plan with advanced RO+UV+UF purification, offering high performance at a competitive price. The 8L tank capacity and 20 LPH flow rate make it suitable for medium to large families. ISI-marked and equipped with TDS control, it ensures purified water with retained essential minerals. Ideal for families looking for reliable water purification with minimal maintenance over time.

The KENT Supreme RO Water Purifier is packed with advanced technology, offering multiple purification processes like RO+UF+UV LED, along with TDS control to ensure essential minerals are retained. Its 8L tank and 20 LPH flow rate suit medium to large families. With a 4-year free service plan and an exchange offer, it’s a cost-effective, high-performance purifier. This ISI-marked unit is perfect for households seeking superior water quality and long-term reliability.

FAQs

Question : What is the difference between RO, UV, and UF purification technologies?

Ans : RO (Reverse Osmosis) removes dissolved impurities and TDS, UV (Ultraviolet) kills bacteria and viruses, and UF (Ultrafiltration) removes suspended particles. RO is ideal for high TDS water, while UV and UF are suitable for lower TDS water.

Question : How often should I replace the filters in my water purifier?

Ans : It depends on the model and water quality. Generally, RO filters should be replaced every 6-12 months, while UV and UF filters may need replacement every 12-24 months.

Question : Can water purifiers handle both municipal and borewell water?

Ans : Yes, many models, especially RO-based systems, are designed to purify both municipal and borewell water. Check the product's TDS compatibility to ensure it's suitable for your water source.

Question : Is a water purifier with a storage tank necessary?

Ans : A storage tank is useful for households with frequent power cuts, ensuring water availability even when the purifier is not operational. It's also convenient for large families.

Question : What is TDS, and why is it important in choosing a water purifier?

Ans : TDS (Total Dissolved Solids) measures the concentration of dissolved particles in water. High TDS requires an RO purifier to remove impurities, while low TDS can be managed with UV or UF purifiers.