Get the Apple MacBook Air M1 at a 37% discount on Amazon, now available for ₹ 40,000 with exchange offers and bank benefits. Featuring the powerful M1 chip, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Retina display, and up to 18 hours of battery life. Grab this deal now!

The MacBook Air M1 may be relatively old, but it still packs a punch. With the MacBook Air M1 laptop, you can do it all, and now, you can get it for ₹40,000 with discounts and offers on Amazon.

Whether you're looking for a device to boost productivity, dive into creative work, or simply enjoy entertainment, the MacBook Air M1 delivers outstanding performance.

Thanks to its ultra-efficient Apple M1 chip, 13.3-inch Retina display, long-lasting battery, and premium build, this laptop continues to be a top choice. Right now, you can snag it with a 37% discount, along with additional offers like cashback, no-cost EMI, and bank discounts, making it an irresistible deal. We'll explain it all in detail below.

Feature Specification Brand Apple Model Name MacBook Air Screen Size 13 Inches Colour Space Grey Hard Disk Size 256 GB SSD CPU Model Apple M1 Chip (Core M Family) RAM Memory Installed Size 8 GB Operating System macOS 10.14 Mojave Graphics Card Description Integrated Graphics Special Feature Portable Battery Life Up to 18 hours Display 13.3-inch Retina Display Camera FaceTime HD Camera Fingerprint Scanner Touch ID

Why choose the MacBook Air M1? Apple’s MacBook Air M1 continues to impress with its groundbreaking performance and offers something for everyone's needs.

With up to 18 hours of battery life, you can work, study, or stream for longer periods without worrying about charging.

The Apple M1 chip with an 8-core CPU delivers up to 3.5x faster performance than its predecessors while consuming far less power. It handles tasks like professional video editing, gaming, and programming with ease.

Equipped with 8GB of unified memory, the MacBook Air M1 makes multitasking a breeze. From browsing multiple tabs to handling large files, this device runs smoothly and efficiently.

The 13.3-inch Retina display offers rich, vibrant colours and crisp, clear text, perfect for everything from creative projects to binge-watching your favourite shows. What Amazon offers are available on the MacBook Air M1? Amazon is offering an upfront 37% discount on the MacBook Air M1 laptop. This way, its original price of ₹89,900 comes down to ₹56,990. Now, that's not all.

If you have an older Apple device, you can get up to ₹16,000 as the exchange value. Make sure to check your laptop's exchange value on the Amazon landing page below.

In addition, there are numerous offers to bring the price down further. For instance, Prime members get 5% back with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card, while non-Prime users get 3% extra off.

Major banks like HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and more also offer no-cost EMI offers on the Apple MacBook Air M1 laptop, further bringing its price down. The interest usually charged on these transactions is being given as the upfront discount amount. Fantastic, right?

Still want more? Amazon is offering an additional discount of ₹500-2000 on certain credit cards. Federal Bank credit card users get a ₹2,000 instant discount!

Pros and cons of MacBook Air M1 laptop

Pros Cons Powerful M1 chip for fast performance. Limited ports (only 2 USB-C). Up to 18 hours of battery life. No RAM upgrade (fixed at 8GB). Vibrant Retina display. Premium price. Lightweight and portable. No touchscreen. 8GB unified memory for multitasking. No SD card slot.

Should you buy the MacBook Air M1 laptop? If you’re looking for a reliable, powerful, and portable laptop, the MacBook Air M1 is an excellent choice. With its combination of efficient processing power, long battery life, and vibrant display, this laptop is ideal for a variety of tasks, from work to entertainment. And with Amazon’s current discount, plus additional bank offers and cashback options, now is the perfect time to grab the MacBook Air M1 at an unbeatable price. Don't miss out on this exceptional deal!

FAQs Question : What makes the MacBook Air M1 special? Ans : The MacBook Air M1 is powered by Apple's M1 chip, offering exceptional speed, energy efficiency, and impressive performance in a lightweight design. Question : How long does the MacBook Air M1 battery last? Ans : The MacBook Air M1 provides up to 18 hours of battery life, making it ideal for all-day usage without needing a recharge. Question : Can I upgrade the MacBook Air M1 RAM? Ans : No, the MacBook Air M1 comes with a fixed 8GB RAM, which cannot be upgraded after purchase. Question : Is the MacBook Air M1 good for gaming? Ans : While it's not a gaming laptop, the MacBook Air M1 can handle light gaming and casual graphics-intensive tasks thanks to its powerful M1 chip. Question : Does the MacBook Air M1 support external displays? Ans : Yes, the MacBook Air M1 supports external displays, allowing you to connect a monitor for a dual-screen setup.