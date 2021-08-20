Once you’ve decided to give your child a phone, the next question is what type. Here on WSJ’s Personal Tech team, we generally recommend giving your kid a phone that runs on the same operating system as yours. When all family members are on the same ecosystem, be it iOS or Android, it is easy to message one another and to set up parental controls. Apple has Family Sharing and Screen Time controls for families with iPhones. The Google Family Link app works for those with Android phones (and Chromebooks). Google even has a Family Link iPhone app for parents to manage their kids’ Android phones.