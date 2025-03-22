Dreaming of owning a MacBook Air? Now’s your chance!

Owning an Apple MacBook Air has always been a dream for many, but its premium price often makes it out of reach. However, Amazon’s latest offers are changing that! With a massive 49% discount, you can now bring home the powerful Apple MacBook Air (13.6-inch, Space Grey) at a price that fits your budget.

This sleek laptop features Apple’s next-gen M2 chip, delivering lightning-fast performance with an 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU. It’s designed for multitasking, creative projects, and everyday use with 8GB RAM and 512GB storage. Plus, its ultra-slim design weighs just 1.24 kg, making it perfect for on-the-go use. The 18-hour battery life ensures uninterrupted performance all day long.

To make your purchase even easier, Amazon offers flexible EMI options, attractive bank discounts, and exciting cashback deals for eligible users. Hang in there, we will reveal every little detail to make sure you grab your Macbook Air today!

Specifications Screen Size 13.6 inches Colour Space Grey Hard disk size 512 GB RAM memory 8 GB Operating system Mac OS Special feature Portable, Backlit Keyboard, Thin Battery life Up to 18 hours Camera 1080p FaceTime HD camera Click Here to Buy Apple MacBook Air Laptop with M2 chip: 34.46 cm (13.6-inch) Liquid Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, 1080p FaceTime HD Camera. Works with iPhone/iPad; Space Grey

What is the current Apple Macbook Air Price? The current price of the Apple Macbook Air is just ₹76,990, saving 49% off its original price, ₹1,49,900. That's not it! You can enjoy additional savings with bank discounts, EMI options, and cashback offers available on Amazon. Don't miss out, this limited-time deal makes it easier than ever to own your dream laptop.

Best Amazon offers on Apple Macbook Air Bank offers There are bank offers on almost every bank. Check out which ones are your best deal.

Axis Bank Offers

Get ₹ 750 off on purchases over ₹ 34,990 with Axis Bank Credit Card.

750 off on purchases over 34,990 with Axis Bank Credit Card. Get ₹ 1,000 off on purchases over ₹ 49,990 with Axis Bank Credit Card.

1,000 off on purchases over 49,990 with Axis Bank Credit Card. Get ₹ 500 off on purchases over ₹ 24,990 with Axis Bank Credit Card.

500 off on purchases over 24,990 with Axis Bank Credit Card. Enjoy 7.5% off (up to ₹ 1,250) on Axis Bank Credit Card EMI transactions over ₹ 7,500.

1,250) on Axis Bank Credit Card EMI transactions over 7,500. Enjoy 7.5% off (up to ₹ 1,000) on Axis Bank Credit Card non-EMI transactions over ₹ 7,500. HDFC Bank Offer

Get 10% off (up to ₹1,000) on HDFC Credit Card EMI transactions of 6 months or more on purchases over ₹5,000.

Yes Bank Offers

Get 7.5% off (up to ₹ 1,500) on EMI transactions over ₹ 5,000.

1,500) on EMI transactions over 5,000. Get ₹ 500 off on 9-month or longer EMI transactions over ₹ 25,000. Federal Bank Offers

Get 7.5% off (up to ₹ 1,500) on EMI transactions over ₹ 5,000.

1,500) on EMI transactions over 5,000. Get ₹ 750 off on purchases over ₹ 24,990 with EMI transactions.

750 off on purchases over 24,990 with EMI transactions. Get ₹ 1,000 off on 9-month or longer EMI transactions over ₹ 24,990. PNB Offers

Get ₹ 750 off on purchases over ₹ 24,990 with PNB Credit Card (Non-EMI).

750 off on purchases over 24,990 with PNB Credit Card (Non-EMI). Get ₹ 1,000 off on purchases over ₹ 49,990 with PNB Credit Card (Non-EMI).

1,000 off on purchases over 49,990 with PNB Credit Card (Non-EMI). Enjoy 10% off (up to ₹ 1,250) on PNB Credit Card non-EMI transactions over ₹ 5,000. DBS Bank Offer

Get 10% off (up to ₹1,500) on EMI transactions over ₹7,500.

HSBC Offers

Get 7.5% off (up to ₹ 1,500) on EMI transactions over ₹ 10,000.

1,500) on EMI transactions over 10,000. Get ₹ 750 off on purchases over ₹ 34,999 with EMI transactions.

750 off on purchases over 34,999 with EMI transactions. Get ₹ 1,000 off on purchases over ₹ 49,999 with EMI transactions.

1,000 off on purchases over 49,999 with EMI transactions. Get ₹ 500 off on purchases over ₹ 24,999 with EMI transactions. BOBCARD Offers

Get 7.5% off (up to ₹ 1,000) on EMI transactions over ₹ 7,500.

1,000) on EMI transactions over 7,500. Get ₹ 1,000 off on purchases over ₹ 49,999 with EMI transactions.

1,000 off on purchases over 49,999 with EMI transactions. Get ₹ 750 off on purchases over ₹ 34,999 with EMI transactions. UCO Bank Offer

Get 10% off (up to ₹150) on UCO Bank Debit Card non-EMI transactions over ₹1,000.

Check out more MacBook models to buy

Cashback offers Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card: Prime members get 5% cashback, while others get 3% cashback. (Not valid on EMI orders or Amazon Business transactions).

Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card (New Users): Prime members can get 5% cashback by applying for the card now. (Not valid on Amazon Business transactions).

Amazon Pay UPI: Earn ₹ 10 cashback on purchases of ₹ 299 or more using Amazon Pay UPI.

10 cashback on purchases of 299 or more using Amazon Pay UPI. Cart Cashback Offer: Get ₹ 30 cashback when you buy eligible items in your cart. No cost EMI options Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card: Save up to ₹ 3,466.74 on EMI interest.

3,466.74 on EMI interest. Bajaj Finserv EMI: Enjoy No Cost EMI options for easy monthly payments. How to Avail These Offers Add the MacBook Air to your cart and proceed to checkout.

Choose an eligible credit card to apply the instant discount.

Select EMI options if you prefer No Cost EMI benefits.

No promo code is needed.

Review the final price before completing your order. Please note that offers and discounts may vary, so it's best to check the details directly on Amazon before making your purchase.

With these amazing deals, the Apple MacBook Air is now more affordable than ever! Whether you're a student, professional, or creative enthusiast, this is the perfect time to grab your dream laptop.

Similar articles for you MacBook Air and the top 3 alternatives that can match its smooth functionality