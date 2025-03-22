Dreaming of owning a MacBook Air? Now’s your chance!

Owning an Apple MacBook Air has always been a dream for many, but its premium price often makes it out of reach. However, Amazon’s latest offers are changing that! With a massive 49% discount, you can now bring home the powerful Apple MacBook Air (13.6-inch, Space Grey) at a price that fits your budget.

This sleek laptop features Apple’s next-gen M2 chip, delivering lightning-fast performance with an 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU. It’s designed for multitasking, creative projects, and everyday use with 8GB RAM and 512GB storage. Plus, its ultra-slim design weighs just 1.24 kg, making it perfect for on-the-go use. The 18-hour battery life ensures uninterrupted performance all day long.

To make your purchase even easier, Amazon offers flexible EMI options, attractive bank discounts, and exciting cashback deals for eligible users. Hang in there, we will reveal every little detail to make sure you grab your Macbook Air today!

Apple MacBook Air Laptop with M2 chip: 34.46 cm (13.6-inch) Liquid Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, 1080p FaceTime HD Camera. Works with iPhone/iPad; Space Grey

Up to 18 hours

The current price of the Apple Macbook Air is just ₹76,990, saving 49% off its original price, ₹1,49,900. That's not it! You can enjoy additional savings with bank discounts, EMI options, and cashback offers available on Amazon. Don't miss out, this limited-time deal makes it easier than ever to own your dream laptop.

There are bank offers on almost every bank. Check out which ones are your best deal.

Get 10% off (up to ₹1,000) on HDFC Credit Card EMI transactions of 6 months or more on purchases over ₹5,000.

Get 10% off (up to ₹1,500) on EMI transactions over ₹7,500.

Get 10% off (up to ₹150) on UCO Bank Debit Card non-EMI transactions over ₹1,000.

Please note that offers and discounts may vary, so it's best to check the details directly on Amazon before making your purchase.

With these amazing deals, the Apple MacBook Air is now more affordable than ever! Whether you're a student, professional, or creative enthusiast, this is the perfect time to grab your dream laptop.

FAQs

Question : What is the battery life of the Apple MacBook Air with M2 chip?

Ans : The MacBook Air offers up to 18 hours of battery life, making it ideal for all-day use without frequent charging.

Question : Does the MacBook Air with M2 chip support fast charging?

Ans : Yes, the MacBook Air supports fast charging via its MagSafe charging port, allowing you to power up quickly.

Question : Can I connect external devices to the MacBook Air?

Ans : Yes, it offers versatile connectivity with two Thunderbolt ports, a MagSafe charging port, and a headphone jack.

Question : Is the MacBook Air with M2 chip lightweight and portable?

Ans : Yes, the redesigned MacBook Air weighs just 1.24 kg, making it incredibly lightweight and easy to carry.

Question : Does the MacBook Air come with a warranty?

Ans : Yes, it includes a one-year limited warranty and up to 90 days of complimentary technical support, with the option to extend coverage via AppleCare+.