Our Picks
Apple MacBook Air Laptop with M2 chip: 34.46 cm (13.6-inch) Liquid Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, 1080p FaceTime HD Camera. Works with iPhone/iPad; Space Grey
% OFF
Apple MacBook Air Laptop: Apple M1 chip, 13.3-inch/33.74 cm Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, FaceTime HD Camera, Touch ID. Works with iPhone/iPad; Space Grey
% OFF
Apple 2024 MacBook Pro Laptop with M4 chip with 10‑core CPU and 10‑core GPU: Built for Apple Intelligence, (14.2″) Liquid Retina XDR Display, 16GB Unified Memory, 512GB SSD Storage; Space Black
% OFF
Apple 2025 MacBook Air 15″ Laptop with M4 chip: Built for Apple Intelligence, 38.91 cm (15.3″) Liquid Retina Display, 16GB Unified Memory, 256GB SSD Storage, 12MP Camera, Touch ID; Sky Blue
% OFF
Apple 2025 MacBook Air 13″ Laptop with M4 chip: Built for Apple Intelligence, 34.46 cm (13.6″) Liquid Retina Display, 16GB Unified Memory, 256GB SSD Storage, 12MP Camera, Touch ID; Midnight
% OFF
2022 Apple MacBook Air Laptop with M2 chip: 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, 1080p FaceTime HD Camera. Works with iPhone and iPad; Midnight
Dreaming of owning a MacBook Air? Now’s your chance!
Owning an Apple MacBook Air has always been a dream for many, but its premium price often makes it out of reach. However, Amazon’s latest offers are changing that! With a massive 49% discount, you can now bring home the powerful Apple MacBook Air (13.6-inch, Space Grey) at a price that fits your budget.
This sleek laptop features Apple’s next-gen M2 chip, delivering lightning-fast performance with an 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU. It’s designed for multitasking, creative projects, and everyday use with 8GB RAM and 512GB storage. Plus, its ultra-slim design weighs just 1.24 kg, making it perfect for on-the-go use. The 18-hour battery life ensures uninterrupted performance all day long.
To make your purchase even easier, Amazon offers flexible EMI options, attractive bank discounts, and exciting cashback deals for eligible users. Hang in there, we will reveal every little detail to make sure you grab your Macbook Air today!
Specifications
What is the current Apple Macbook Air Price?
The current price of the Apple Macbook Air is just ₹76,990, saving 49% off its original price, ₹1,49,900. That's not it! You can enjoy additional savings with bank discounts, EMI options, and cashback offers available on Amazon. Don't miss out, this limited-time deal makes it easier than ever to own your dream laptop.
Best Amazon offers on Apple Macbook Air
Bank offers
There are bank offers on almost every bank. Check out which ones are your best deal.
Axis Bank Offers
- Get ₹750 off on purchases over ₹34,990 with Axis Bank Credit Card.
- Get ₹1,000 off on purchases over ₹49,990 with Axis Bank Credit Card.
- Get ₹500 off on purchases over ₹24,990 with Axis Bank Credit Card.
- Enjoy 7.5% off (up to ₹1,250) on Axis Bank Credit Card EMI transactions over ₹7,500.
- Enjoy 7.5% off (up to ₹1,000) on Axis Bank Credit Card non-EMI transactions over ₹7,500.
HDFC Bank Offer
Get 10% off (up to ₹1,000) on HDFC Credit Card EMI transactions of 6 months or more on purchases over ₹5,000.
Yes Bank Offers
- Get 7.5% off (up to ₹1,500) on EMI transactions over ₹5,000.
- Get ₹500 off on 9-month or longer EMI transactions over ₹25,000.
Federal Bank Offers
- Get 7.5% off (up to ₹1,500) on EMI transactions over ₹5,000.
- Get ₹750 off on purchases over ₹24,990 with EMI transactions.
- Get ₹1,000 off on 9-month or longer EMI transactions over ₹24,990.
PNB Offers
- Get ₹750 off on purchases over ₹24,990 with PNB Credit Card (Non-EMI).
- Get ₹1,000 off on purchases over ₹49,990 with PNB Credit Card (Non-EMI).
- Enjoy 10% off (up to ₹1,250) on PNB Credit Card non-EMI transactions over ₹5,000.
DBS Bank Offer
Get 10% off (up to ₹1,500) on EMI transactions over ₹7,500.
HSBC Offers
- Get 7.5% off (up to ₹1,500) on EMI transactions over ₹10,000.
- Get ₹750 off on purchases over ₹34,999 with EMI transactions.
- Get ₹1,000 off on purchases over ₹49,999 with EMI transactions.
- Get ₹500 off on purchases over ₹24,999 with EMI transactions.
BOBCARD Offers
- Get 7.5% off (up to ₹1,000) on EMI transactions over ₹7,500.
- Get ₹1,000 off on purchases over ₹49,999 with EMI transactions.
- Get ₹750 off on purchases over ₹34,999 with EMI transactions.
UCO Bank Offer
Get 10% off (up to ₹150) on UCO Bank Debit Card non-EMI transactions over ₹1,000.
Check out more MacBook models to buy
Cashback offers
- Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card: Prime members get 5% cashback, while others get 3% cashback. (Not valid on EMI orders or Amazon Business transactions).
- Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card (New Users): Prime members can get 5% cashback by applying for the card now. (Not valid on Amazon Business transactions).
- Amazon Pay UPI: Earn ₹10 cashback on purchases of ₹299 or more using Amazon Pay UPI.
- Cart Cashback Offer: Get ₹30 cashback when you buy eligible items in your cart.
No cost EMI options
- Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card: Save up to ₹3,466.74 on EMI interest.
- Bajaj Finserv EMI: Enjoy No Cost EMI options for easy monthly payments.
How to Avail These Offers
- Add the MacBook Air to your cart and proceed to checkout.
- Choose an eligible credit card to apply the instant discount.
- Select EMI options if you prefer No Cost EMI benefits.
- No promo code is needed.
- Review the final price before completing your order.
Please note that offers and discounts may vary, so it's best to check the details directly on Amazon before making your purchase.
With these amazing deals, the Apple MacBook Air is now more affordable than ever! Whether you're a student, professional, or creative enthusiast, this is the perfect time to grab your dream laptop.
FAQs
Question : What is the battery life of the Apple MacBook Air with M2 chip?
Ans : The MacBook Air offers up to 18 hours of battery life, making it ideal for all-day use without frequent charging.
Question : Does the MacBook Air with M2 chip support fast charging?
Ans : Yes, the MacBook Air supports fast charging via its MagSafe charging port, allowing you to power up quickly.
Question : Can I connect external devices to the MacBook Air?
Ans : Yes, it offers versatile connectivity with two Thunderbolt ports, a MagSafe charging port, and a headphone jack.
Question : Is the MacBook Air with M2 chip lightweight and portable?
Ans : Yes, the redesigned MacBook Air weighs just 1.24 kg, making it incredibly lightweight and easy to carry.
Question : Does the MacBook Air come with a warranty?
Ans : Yes, it includes a one-year limited warranty and up to 90 days of complimentary technical support, with the option to extend coverage via AppleCare+.
Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act of 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.