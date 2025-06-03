Subscribe

Your screen protectors need AI too, apparently. Do AI screen protectors really work?

“AI screen protectors” are the latest tech trend, but scepticism remains about their real benefits. While standard protectors absorb or disperse impact to prevent damage, it’s unclear if AI adds any genuine value - or if it’s just a marketing buzzword.

Bharat Sharma
Updated3 Jun 2025, 05:03 PM IST
Advertisement
Smarter screens, safer phones? Understanding AI screen protectors.
Smarter screens, safer phones? Understanding AI screen protectors.(Unsplash)

First, they came for your devices, then they came for your jobs, and now they’re coming for your screens. By “they,” I’m referring to artificial intelligence (AI) - a term you hear almost daily across all spheres of life. Want a quick text summary of a canonical event? Simply ChatGPT it or ask Gemini to create an image that depicts the headline appropriately. Yep, it’s that easy.

Advertisement

But now, AI is being misused to represent technologies that are farcical or simply don’t exist yet. One such tech that has climbed viral trends lately is screen protectors, or screen guards, as they’re commonly known in India. Why would your screen protector need AI, you wonder? Well, we’re wondering too. It’s not uncommon for companies to now use “AI” as a way to grab people’s attention, even if those features were available to use prior to the AI-isation of our world.

You may be interested in

40% OFF

Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, Anti Corrosion Coating, Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, White with Chrome Deco Strip, GLS18I5KWGGW)

    ₹39990

    ₹19995

    Get This

    46% OFF

    Morphy Richards Grindpro Maxx 4 Jar 1000W Mixer Grinder, Black

      ₹5104

      ₹9499

      Get This

      47% OFF

      TCL 101 cms (40 inches) V5C Series Full HD Smart QLED TV Google TV 40V5C

        ₹18990

        ₹35990

        Get This

        70% OFF

        KUHL Brise E4 1320mm Stylish Power Saving BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote |30 W | 5 Star | Low Noise | IoT- operates via Mobile & Alexa | Reverse Mode |5 Yrs Warranty on Motor | Free Installation |Black

          ₹4299

          ₹14500

          Get This

          47% OFF

          Wobble 80 cm (32 inches) UD Series HD Ready Smart LED Google TV WB32GTAW9216HDFL (Black)

            ₹7999

            ₹14999

            Get This

            42% OFF

            Hitachi 1.5 Ton Class 5 Star, 4-Way Swing, ice Clean, Xpandable+, Inverter Split AC (100% Copper, Dust Filter,5400STXL RAS.G518PCCIBT, White)

              ₹43990

              ₹75850

              Get This

              61% OFF

              wipro Polycarbonate Alpha 10W Round Downlight Junction Box | Neutral White(4000K) | Glare-Free Design | Recessed Down Light For False Ceiling | Cutout - 3 Inch | Pack Of 20

                ₹3005

                ₹7800

                Get This

                68% OFF

                Wonderchef Ultima C-Line 60cm 1400 m3/hr Auto Clean Curved Glass Chimney | Baffle Filter | 1400M3/Hr powerful suction | Touch + 3 speed Motion Sensor control | Low Noise | 7 Year Warranty | Black

                  ₹7790

                  ₹24000

                  Get This

                  50% OFF

                  Polycab Silencio Mini DLX 1200mm 5-Star Advanced BLDC, Remote Ceiling fan for home|High Air Delivery, 25 Speed Setting, Sleep Mode, Reverse Rotation | 3+1 Years Warranty【Satin White】

                    ₹3249

                    ₹6499

                    Get This

                    48% OFF

                    Kuber Industries (Set of 2) Portable & Foldable Chair for Travelling - Small Camping Cloth Kurchi for Outdoor Beach & Home Aram - Khaki

                      ₹2506

                      ₹417.67

                      Get This

                      Can screen protectors be optimised for AI?

                      A Reddit post recently showed a screen protector with the “optimised for AI” badge. Since then, the post has hit some nerves. Puritans think of AI as a marketing gimmick, while the new age adopters think AI has uses everywhere. So, do AI screen protectors work? According to Android Authority’s investigation, the screen guard in question was, well, a regular screen protecting film that was marketed as AI optimised to garner attention. And it clearly worked.

                      Advertisement

                      Was AI used to design the screen guard for better accuracy or for bubble elimination? Perhaps, yes. But we’ll never know, because companies now slap the AI tag onto every product without headlining where AI was used and whether AI is part of the final product. In this case, it’s possible that AI was used to create the screen guard, but there is no suggestion of the same, at least based on the Reddit post. 

                      If nothing else, the AI screen protector smoke show is driving attention to the lack of transparency prevailing in the tech world when it comes to AI functionality and products - especially in the face of evolving regulations. Slapping an AI logo should not be enough to sway potential customers, but it is the case right now. But when AI technologies mature enough to create more tangible impact, people will naturally know how to differentiate a gimmick from a revolution. Till then, remember - not everything needs AI optimisation, especially not your next screen guard - at least for now!

                      Advertisement
                       
                      Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
                      Business NewsTechnologyGadgetsYour screen protectors need AI too, apparently. Do AI screen protectors really work?
                      Read Next Story