YouTuber stress-tests Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 with 2,00,000 folds — here’s what broke and what survived

Samsung's Z Fold 7, launched recently, claims durability with 500,000 folds. A YouTuber tested it, revealing issues like reboot errors and creaking hinges after 46,000 folds, and speaker failure by 175,000 folds. Despite problems, the device reached 200,000 folds without dead pixels.

Aman Gupta
Updated8 Aug 2025, 03:28 PM IST
A YouTuber tested the Galaxy Z Fold 7 with 2,00,000 fold cycle
A YouTuber tested the Galaxy Z Fold 7 with 2,00,000 fold cycle(Bloomberg)

Samsung was one of the early adopters of foldable technology when it rolled out the first-ever Z Fold in early 2019. Almost seven years since then, the Korean smartphone maker introduced its Z Fold 7 last month with the promise of being the thinnest, lightest, and most advanced foldable smartphone yet.

Also Read | Samsung One UI 8 beta is coming to Galaxy S24, Galaxy Z Fold 6, and Flip 6

One of the biggest fears about adopting a foldable device is the durability of the hinge. Samsung officially states that the Z Fold 7 has been tested for folding and unfolding 5,00,000 times — more than double the 2,00,000 folds it promised with the Z Fold 6. To put it in perspective, if the figure does hold up, it should last about 10 years when folding the phone 100 times a day, and over 6 years when folding it 200 times a day.

You may be interested in

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

  • CheckBlue Shadow
  • Check12GB / 16GB RAM
  • Check256GB / 512GB / 1TB Storage
Amazon

₹174999

Get This

Discount

6% OFF

Vivo X Fold 5

Vivo X Fold 5

  • CheckTitanium
  • Check16 GB RAM
  • Check512 GB Storage
Amazon

₹149999

₹159999

Get This

Discount

6% OFF

Vivo X Fold 5G

Vivo X Fold 5G

  • CheckWhite
  • Check16 GB RAM
  • Check512 GB Storage
Amazon

₹149999

₹159999

Get This

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold

  • CheckObsidian
  • Check16 GB RAM
  • Check256 GB Storage

₹172999

Check Details

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro

  • CheckCelestial Black
  • Check16 GB RAM
  • Check512 GB Storage

₹159999

Check Details

Discount

25% OFF

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 5G

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 5G

  • CheckPink
  • Check12 GB RAM
  • Check256 GB Storage
Amazon

₹123444

₹164999

Get This

Discount

10% OFF

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7

  • Check12 GB RAM
  • Check256GB / 512GB Storage
  • Check6.9-inch/ 4.1 inch Display Size
Amazon

₹109999

₹121999

Get This

Discount

5% OFF

Samsung Galaxy S25 edge

Samsung Galaxy S25 edge

  • Check12 GB RAM
  • Check256 GB Storage
  • Check6.7 inches Display Size
Amazon

₹104999

₹109999

Get This

Xiaomi 15 Ultra

Xiaomi 15 Ultra

  • Check16 GB RAM
  • Check512 GB Storage
  • Check6.73 inches Display Size

₹109998

Check Details

Discount

10% OFF

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

  • CheckTitanium Black
  • Check12 GB RAM
  • Check256 GB Storage
Amazon

₹121999

₹134999

Get This

Find more mobilesArrow Icon

But have you ever wondered if that claim actually holds up — and if the phone incurs any other damage during the claimed fold cycle? Well, you’re certainly not alone. One Korean YouTuber from the channel Tech It came very close to testing Samsung's claims by folding and unfolding the Z Fold 7 manually 2,00,000 times over the course of five days.

Also Read | iPhone 18 Fold expected in 2026, 18.8-inch foldable device faces delay: Jeff Pu

How did the Z Fold 7 hold up during the real-life test?

The YouTuber found that a “reboot error” appeared during the first 6,000 to 10,000 folds — and this error kept recurring after roughly every 10,000 folds.

Around the 46,000-fold mark, the Z Fold 7's hinge started making some creaking noises, though the phone still worked as intended. Shockingly, during the 75,000-fold mark, the Samsung device began leaking an unidentifiable “black liquid” from the hinge, which later disappeared. The liquid reappeared around the 1,05,000-fold mark, by which time the crease on the Z Fold 7 had also deepened.

A more concerning issue surfaced around the 1,75,000-fold mark when the Z Fold 7's speakers — including the top, bottom, and earpiece — stopped working. The YouTuber also noted that the hinge had become noticeably smoother and the elasticity of the folding mechanism was lost.

 

Also Read | ‘Bring back GPT-4o’: ChatGPT users left frustrated after GPT-5 launch

Despite these hiccups, the Z Fold 7 actually reached the 2,00,000-fold milestone. The inner display showed no dead pixels, touch response remained accurate, though the crease had become much more pronounced.

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint.

Business NewsTechnologyGadgetsYouTuber stress-tests Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 with 2,00,000 folds — here’s what broke and what survived
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.