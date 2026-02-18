Galgotias University AI Summit controversy: Can you buy Unitree Go2 robot dog in India? Check features, price and more

The Galgotias University, situated in Greater Noida, drew heavy online criticism for presenting a robotic dog named “Orion” at the ongoing AI Summit expo in Delhi. Many on social media identified that the robot was actually a Chinese-made Unitree Go2 rather than an original, in-house development.

What did the Galgotias University claim? Neha Singh, a professor of communications, while speaking to DD News this weekm, stated, "You need to meet Orion. This has been developed by the Centre of Excellence at Galgotias University."

Advertisement

Galgotias University reacts "We at Galgotias, faculty and students, are deeply pained by the propaganda campaign against our university. We would like to clearly state that the robotic programming is part of our endeavour to make students learn AI programming and develop & deploy real world skills using globally available tools and resources, given developing AI talent is need of an hour," the statement said.

The university stressed on fostering student learning and innovation by giving them opportunities to work with advanced technologies, helping them gain hands-on experience for the future. It mentioned that negativity can impact students’ motivation, as they are dedicated to developing their skills and exploring innovative solutions using global technologies.

Professor Neha Singh clarified to ANI that the robot in question was never claimed to belong to their institution, whether as Indian or Galgotian. She explained that its primary branding remains intact, and it was only brought to their campus for a two-day projection as part of a children’s study and research initiative.

Advertisement

Singh emphasised that the situation had been blown out of proportion due to a misinterpretation and noted that she is a communications faculty member at the School of Management, not an AI instructor.

What is Unitree Go 2 and its features? The Unitree Go 2 is a second-generation quadruped robot developed by Unitree Robotics, a Chinese robotics firm founded by Wang Xingxing that focuses on high-performance four-legged robots.

Launched worldwide in 2023, the Unitree Go 2 was introduced as a cost-effective, AI-enabled robotic dog aimed at education, research, and robotics development. The robot features a lightweight body made from aluminium and engineering plastics and weighs approximately 15–16 kg. Measuring about 70 × 31 × 40 cm, it is compact enough for laboratory work and demonstrations, yet robust enough for outdoor environments. It also carries an IP54 rating, providing protection against dust and water splashes during external use.

Advertisement

The Amazon description of Unitree Go2 Pro states, "The Unitree Go2 Pro is a powerful and intelligent quadruped robot designed for tech enthusiasts and advanced users alike. It measures 27.6"x12.2"x15.7" and weighs just 33 lbs, yet carries up to 17.8 lbs and reaches speeds of 3.5 m/s. Its advanced joint mobility allows it to climb 40° slopes and overcome 6.3" obstacles. An 8000 mAh battery provides 1–2 hours of operation."

Unitree Go2 India price The robotic dog showcased at the university’s stall has been confirmed as the Unitree Go2, a commercially produced quadruped robot available in Air, Pro, and EDU variants, and is reportedly priced in India at approximately ₹2–6 lakh.

The Unitree Go2 can be purchased in India through specialised robotics and drone suppliers.

Advertisement

Some of the key platforms offering this model consist of Robu.in, Etherbit.in, Xboom.in, FlySpark.in, Everse.in, and Dronevex.in.

Institution asked to vacate expo premises, says report Meanwhile, according to PTI sources, the university was subsequently asked to vacate the expo premises. The incident triggered widespread backlash, with many accusing Galgotias University of misrepresenting imported technology as its own innovation.

AI Impact Summit 2026 The India AI Impact Summit is a five-day event structured around three core themes, called "Sutras": People, Planet, and Progress.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the India AI Impact Expo 2026 at Bharat Mandapam. He highlighted that India's advancements in AI will not only drive transformative solutions domestically but also contribute to progress on a global scale. The Summit, the first major global AI event hosted in the Global South, is bringing together over 20 Heads of State, 60 Ministers, and 500 AI leaders from around the world.