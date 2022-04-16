Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Technology / Garena Free Fire April 16 redeem codes are here

Garena Free Fire April 16 redeem codes are here

Garena Free Fire redeem codes bring exclusive content and rewards for players. (Photo credit: Garena Free Fire website)
1 min read . 16 Apr 2022 Livemint

  • To redeem these Free Fire codes you need to have an official account

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for the April 16 are here. The redeem codes get you skin, weapons, characters without actually paying for it. These skins, rewards are needed to go long in the game. Garena daily releases the free redeem codes for its users who can get it exchanged for the in-game rewards. Although, government has banned Free Fire in India but the users in other regions can play it.

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for the April 16 are here. The redeem codes get you skin, weapons, characters without actually paying for it. These skins, rewards are needed to go long in the game. Garena daily releases the free redeem codes for its users who can get it exchanged for the in-game rewards. Although, government has banned Free Fire in India but the users in other regions can play it.

Garena Free Fire redeem codes can be redeemed on its website; http://reward.ff.garena.com/en. The game is not available on Play Store or the App Store in India but you can continue to play if it is already downloaded on your phone.

Garena Free Fire redeem codes can be redeemed on its website; http://reward.ff.garena.com/en. The game is not available on Play Store or the App Store in India but you can continue to play if it is already downloaded on your phone.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

To redeem these Free Fire codes you need to have an official account. Guests users cannot redeem. The users account need to have Facebook, Google, Apple, Huawei, Twitter or VK Id linked to it. These codes are generated everyday so there is a expiry to it as well. You cannot use the same code twice.

Here are the Garena Free Fire redeem codes for April 16:

TFF9VNU6UD9J

22NSM7UGSZM7

RRQ3SSJTN9UK

PACJJTUA29UU

TJ57OSSDN5AP

FFICDCTSL5FT

MM5ODFFDCEEW

FFBCLQ6S7W25

R9UVPEYJOXZX