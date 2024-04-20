Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for April 20, 2024: Win free in-game goodies
Garena Free Fire Max, the successor to fan favourite title Garena Free Fire, has quickly gained popularity among Indian gamers after the latter's ban by the Indian government in 2022. The battle royale game has managed to captivate the audiences with its immersive graphics and extensive gameplay. Furthermore, the daily release of free redeem codes by its developers, 111 Dot Studios, has added to the game's appeal, allowing players to obtain a wide range of in-game items such as exclusive skins, diamonds, and weapons at free of charge.