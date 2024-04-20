Active Stocks
Fri Apr 19 2024 15:56:00
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 162.10 1.31%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 963.20 -0.84%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 350.90 -0.14%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 424.80 1.40%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 281.70 0.54%
Business News/ Technology / Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for April 20, 2024: Win free in-game goodies
BackBack

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for April 20, 2024: Win free in-game goodies

Livemint

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for April 20, 2024: Free Redeem codes allow users to get their hands on a ton of in-game goodies like diamonds, skins, weapons and more for free.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes can also be used to buy in-game items like rebel academy weapon loot crate, revolt weapon loot crate, diamond vouchers, fire head hunting parachute and more. (Garena Free Fire Max)Premium
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes can also be used to buy in-game items like rebel academy weapon loot crate, revolt weapon loot crate, diamond vouchers, fire head hunting parachute and more. (Garena Free Fire Max)

Garena Free Fire Max, the successor to fan favourite title Garena Free Fire, has quickly gained popularity among Indian gamers after the latter's ban by the Indian government in 2022. The battle royale game has managed to captivate the audiences with its immersive graphics and extensive gameplay. Furthermore, the daily release of free redeem codes by its developers, 111 Dot Studios, has added to the game's appeal, allowing players to obtain a wide range of in-game items such as exclusive skins, diamonds, and weapons at free of charge.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for April 20, 2024: 

Q3F6W8K4R9V07PBJ

M7R4F9W2K8V3PB8J

L8W3FHT6E5Y454WJ

C4R7GEDRT5GHE563

D9F2W6R7V3K80PBJ

X5R8F3W9K7V82PBJ

G7F2W6K9R3V8PBKJ

P9R4W7K3F6V8PBKJ

B3W6F9R7K2V8PBKJ

What are Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes?

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes consist of 12-digit alphanumeric combinations, featuring a mixture of capital letters and numbers. These redeem codes allow users to access a multitude of in-game rewards, ranging from skins to weapons and character upgrades. The free codes have been used as by the game's developers in order to foster a sense of excitement and gratification amongst the players.

Do note that these free redeem codes have a very short lifespan of up to 12 hours and are limited to the first 500 users. Hence, its advisable for players to seize the opportunity promptly and claim their in-game rewards before the redeem codes expire.

How to use Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes?

Step 1: Open the browser of your choice and make sure that you are logged into your Free Fire account and are not making use of a Guest account.

Step 2: Open the official Free Fire Max redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. Make sure that you do not fall prey to copycat websites that could be potentially harmful.

Step 3: Once you are on the homepage, log in using Google, Facebook, VK, X or other credentials.

Step 4: Following successful login, you will be directed to the subsequent page where you can input your 12-digit redeem code.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 20 Apr 2024, 07:00 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App