Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for February 02, 2023: Get free gifts

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes can be used to win in-game items like weapons, diamonds, skins and more. These 12 digit alphanumeric codes consist of capital letters and numbers.

For those unaware, Garena Free Fire Max is a revamped version of Garena Free Fire. It debuted in 2021 and became popular after the ban of the former by the Indian government. Developers of the game keep updating these codes daily. There is also a dedicated microsite where players can visit to redeem the available codes.

By redeeming these codes, players will have a chance to win Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate, Revolt Weapon Loot Crate, Diamonds Voucher, Fire Head Hunting Parachute using daily redeem codes. Do note that the codes are available for limited hours (up to 12 hours) and for the first 500 users only. So hurry up and redeem the codes before they get exhausted.

Here is the list of all the active codes for February 02, 2023:

FHSY55HUIBFJCNX

FHYG6T5FGQTRD

FXYGUDIUHFIJOVD

FIOS4UERFYUGSA

TYFSDAEQRDXFC2

F3EGDFXVGBHSUE

FGRYBHJFNKJICU

F7HDGEHRJTKYLH

F9IUJHXZI8AU76

FQRED2CV3B4RH

FJTGIUVYTCGXFV

FBDHNJRTYUJNBY

FZAYTFDRCQFT2G

FHFHYGTBH2NJTI

FYH8JNFO9I8UJXY

F65AR4EQDCF2GH

F3URFYTGCBHNJD

FIRTJYNMKHO9I8U

F7YGBENRTKYOHI

FBUVYCTXRAQEDS

F1C2VGH3ERYF6T

F5RCFXGHJDIRUY

FHTNMKHOBIUVH

FNDRTKYH98U7Y6

FT5RAEQDC2V3EG

FRYF6TCRFXDHJTK

FGSOPBJYMJKHUY

How to redeem Garena Free Fire Max codes

Go to the game’s official Rewards Redemption site on Chrome

Login to your account using Facebook, Twitter, Google or VK ID

Now, copy the codes mentioned above and paste them in the text box

Click on Confirm to continue. You will receive the rewards in the in-game mail section. Golds or diamonds will add to the account wallet automatically.

Once the codes are redeemed, players can head to the game vault where a game wall will appear. They will also be able to access gold and diamonds in exchange for these codes. As stated above, Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes can also be used to buy in-game items like rebel academy weapon loot crate, revolt weapon loot crate, diamond vouchers, fire head hunting parachute and more.