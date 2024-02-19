 Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for February 19, 2024: Win diamonds, skins and more | Mint
Active Stocks
Fri Feb 16 2024 15:59:23
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 142.35 0.81%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 404.75 0.19%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 337.65 -0.59%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 754.75 -0.90%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 274.85 -2.36%
Business News/ Technology / Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for February 19, 2024: Win diamonds, skins and more
BackBack

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for February 19, 2024: Win diamonds, skins and more

 Livemint

Garena Free Fire Max gained popularity in India after the ban on its earlier iteration. Daily redeem codes are released to keep users engaged with exciting bonuses and rewards.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes are released daily.Premium
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes are released daily.

Garena Free Fire Max is a battle royale game that gained popularity in India after its previous version, Garena Free Fire, was banned by the Indian government. Since its launch, Free Fire Max has won the hearts of the Indian masses with its vibrant graphics and intense gameplay. Moreover, the release of daily codes by the game's developers keeps users hooked.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for February 19, 2024:

VNY3MQWNKEGU

U8S47JGJH5MG

FFIC33NTEUKA

ZZATXB24QES8

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFCMCPSBN9CU

FFBBCVQZ4MWA

What are Garena Free Fire redeem codes?

Garena Free Fire redeem codes are 12-digit alphanumeric codes made up of capital letters and numbers. Redeeming these codes, players can unlock various in-game rewards and provide users with exciting bonuses like skins, weapons and character enhancements. The allure of these codes acts as a strategic marketing tactic, creating a sense of anticipation and reward among the player base of this battle royale game.

Remember, the codes are only available for a limited time (up to 12 hours) and only to the first 500 users. So hurry up and redeem them before they run out.

How to use Garena Free Fire redeem codes?

Go to the game’s official Rewards Redemption site on your native browser

Login to your account using Facebook, Twitter, Google or VK ID

Now, copy the codes mentioned above and paste them in the text box

Click on Confirm to continue. You will receive the rewards in the in-game mail section. Golds or diamonds will add to the account wallet automatically.

Once the codes are redeemed, players can head to the game vault where a game wall will appear. They will also be able to access gold and diamonds in exchange for these codes. As stated above, Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes can also be used to buy in-game items like rebel academy weapon loot crate, revolt weapon loot crate, diamond vouchers, fire head hunting parachute and more.

Developers of the game keep updating these codes daily. There is also a dedicated microsite where players can visit to redeem the available codes

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 19 Feb 2024, 08:53 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App