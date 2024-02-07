Garena Free Fire Max is a slightly revamped version of Garena Free Fire , which gained popularity in India after the original game was banned by the central government. Apart from the intense graphics and gameplay, fans of this battle royale game are also excited by the release of daily redeem codes by the developers, 111 Dot Studios.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for February 7, 2024:

FFCMCPSGC9XZ

MCPW2D1U3XA3

FFCMCPSJ99S3

MCPW3D28VZD6

UVX9PYZV54AC

BR43FMAPYEZZ

EYH2W3XK8UPG

NPYFATT3HGSQ

ZZZ76NT3PDSH

V427K98RUCHZ

XZJZE25WEFJJ

FFCMCPSEN5MX

HNC95435FAGJ

6KWMFJVMQQYG

MCPW2D2WKWF2

What are Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes?

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes are 12-digit alphanumeric codes made up of capital letters and numbers. These codes can be redeemed in order to win in-game items such as weapons, diamonds, skins and more.

Do Note that the codes are only available for a limited time (up to 12 hours) and only to the first 500 users. So hurry up and redeem them before they run out

How to use Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes?

1) Go to the Garena Free Fire Max's official Rewards Redemption site on your web browser.

2) Login to your account using Facebook, Twitter, Google or VK ID

3) Now, copy the codes mentioned above and paste them in the text box

4) Click on Confirm to continue. You will receive the rewards in the in-game mail section. Golds or diamonds will add to the account wallet automatically.

Once the codes are redeemed, players can head to the game vault where a game wall will appear. They will also be able to access gold and diamonds in exchange for these codes. As stated above, Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes can also be used to buy in-game items like rebel academy weapon loot crate, revolt weapon loot crate, diamond vouchers, fire head hunting parachute and more.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!