Garena Free Fire Max is a popular battle royale game which is a slightly revamped version of the Garena Free Fire which was introduced in India after the ban of the original game by the central government. Since its launch, the game it has developed a unique position amongst the Indian gaming enthusiasts owing to its vibrant graphics and intense gameplay, the release of daily redeem codes by the game's developers is just an added cherry on top.

What are Free Fire Max redeem codes?

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes can be used to win in-game items such as weapons, diamonds, skins and more. These 12-digit alphanumeric codes are made up of capital letters and numbers.

By redeeming these codes, players will have the chance to win a Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate, Revolt Weapon Loot Crate, Diamonds Voucher, Fire Head Hunting Parachute using the daily redeem codes. Do Note that the codes are only available for a limited time (up to 12 hours) and only to the first 500 users. So hurry up and redeem them before they run out

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for January 11:

FTGFV5RBNCJKI87Y

FSTWGFE3V4B5NTJK

FWVBGE4R5JTIYHUB

FYGVBSHJWIU834YF

FMVKC98X7AVYGTEB

F34N5MTKTGR47YBT

FVGCVSBWNEJ4UY6T

FYIH8B7Y6VTGFSBW

FNEK4IR5U6YHBYNG

How to use Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes?

Go to the game’s official Rewards Redemption site on your native browser

Login to your account using Facebook, Twitter, Google or VK ID

Now, copy the codes mentioned above and paste them in the text box

Click on Confirm to continue. You will receive the rewards in the in-game mail section. Golds or diamonds will add to the account wallet automatically.

Once the codes are redeemed, players can head to the game vault where a game wall will appear. They will also be able to access gold and diamonds in exchange for these codes. As stated above, Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes can also be used to buy in-game items like rebel academy weapon loot crate, revolt weapon loot crate, diamond vouchers, fire head hunting parachute and more.

Developers of the game keep updating these codes daily. There is also a dedicated microsite where players can visit to redeem the available codes.

