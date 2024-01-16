The Garena Free Fire Max codes for January 16th have now been officially released by the game's developers, and these codes are valid for a limited period of time, allowing users to get their hands on premium items such as weapons, diamonds, skins and more for free.
What are Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes?
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes are 12-digit alphanumeric codes are made up of capital letters and numbers. By redeeming these codes, players will have the chance to win a Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate, Revolt Weapon Loot Crate, Diamonds Voucher, Fire Head Hunting Parachute using the daily redeem codes. Do Note that the codes are only available for a limited time (up to 12 hours) and only to the first 500 users. So hurry up and redeem them before they run out.
Garena Free Fire redeem codes for January 16:
FNJEKR5IUTGMK8U
FEFTHY66T7U57YH
FYHFR6TY7UY5GYJ
FBLHRT6YHFTYR6Y
FYHFTY6KJ8IT67K
FIUYSGY6H67T5KY
FLUOIHMGKFO5ITK
FYMUYTYHF6YG7FQ
FBHWEURF7Y6TGBD
FFGBYHRDTFGY5MK
FYUJTI67UJ45EO9
FFI8U76TARB3NM4
FKRIUYHBDN8KR58
FTUJHNGMFOIU5J6
How to use Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes?
Go to the game’s official Rewards Redemption site on your native browser
Login to your account using Facebook, Twitter, Google or VK ID
Now, copy the codes mentioned above and paste them in the text box
Click on Confirm to continue. You will receive the rewards in the in-game mail section. Golds or diamonds will add to the account wallet automatically.
Once the codes are redeemed, players can head to the game vault where a game wall will appear. They will also be able to access gold and diamonds in exchange for these codes. As stated above, Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes can also be used to buy in-game items like rebel academy weapon loot crate, revolt weapon loot crate, diamond vouchers, fire head hunting parachute and more.
Developers of the game keep updating these codes daily. There is also a dedicated microsite where players can visit to redeem the available codes.
