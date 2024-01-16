The Garena Free Fire Max codes for January 16th have now been officially released by the game's developers, and these codes are valid for a limited period of time, allowing users to get their hands on premium items such as weapons, diamonds, skins and more for free. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

What are Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes? Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes are 12-digit alphanumeric codes are made up of capital letters and numbers. By redeeming these codes, players will have the chance to win a Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate, Revolt Weapon Loot Crate, Diamonds Voucher, Fire Head Hunting Parachute using the daily redeem codes. Do Note that the codes are only available for a limited time (up to 12 hours) and only to the first 500 users. So hurry up and redeem them before they run out.

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for January 16: FNJEKR5IUTGMK8U

FEFTHY66T7U57YH

FYHFR6TY7UY5GYJ

FBLHRT6YHFTYR6Y

FYHFTY6KJ8IT67K

FIUYSGY6H67T5KY

FLUOIHMGKFO5ITK

FYMUYTYHF6YG7FQ

FBHWEURF7Y6TGBD

FFGBYHRDTFGY5MK

FYUJTI67UJ45EO9

FFI8U76TARB3NM4

FKRIUYHBDN8KR58

FTUJHNGMFOIU5J6

How to use Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes? Go to the game’s official Rewards Redemption site on your native browser

Login to your account using Facebook, Twitter, Google or VK ID

Now, copy the codes mentioned above and paste them in the text box

Click on Confirm to continue. You will receive the rewards in the in-game mail section. Golds or diamonds will add to the account wallet automatically.

Once the codes are redeemed, players can head to the game vault where a game wall will appear. They will also be able to access gold and diamonds in exchange for these codes. As stated above, Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes can also be used to buy in-game items like rebel academy weapon loot crate, revolt weapon loot crate, diamond vouchers, fire head hunting parachute and more.

Developers of the game keep updating these codes daily. There is also a dedicated microsite where players can visit to redeem the available codes.

