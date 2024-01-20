Garena Free Fire Max is a revamped version of the original Free Fire game that was banned by the Indian government in 2022. Since its launch in India, Garena Free Fire Max has been wowing Indian audiences with its vibrant graphics and intense gameplay. Adding to the excitement around the game is the release of daily redeem codes by the developers of the battle royale game, 111 Dots Studio. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

What are Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes? Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes are the daily redeem codes which possess a special charm for the enthusiasts of this battle royal game a chance to get their hands on exclusive rewards that are typically acquired through in-app purchases. These codes unlock diverse in-game rewards, delivering players exciting bonuses like skins, weapons, and character enhancements. The attraction of these codes functions as a strategic marketing tactic, instilling a sense of anticipation and reward among the player base.

Do note that the codes are available for limited hours (up to 12 hours) and for the first 500 users only. So hurry up and redeem the codes before they expire soon.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for January 20, 2024: FZ7YTA5Q4RED2C3

FVBERFJUVYTSRFW

F4TG5BTNGKOIUYG

FAYQ765TRF4VBRN

F7U4GGJVI8CY6TG

FGBW3REGFBI7345

FJ8FG7BSJUWYT3R

FFEVDBHUA7Q6TGH

FERTY9IHKBOV98U

FVE4RH5TJUGVYCT

FGSWBH3J4KR5IT6

FYUGHVNCD5JSUEY

How to use Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes? Go to Garena’s official Rewards Redemption site on a web browser of your choice.

Login to your account using Facebook, Twitter, Google or VK ID

Now, copy the codes mentioned above and paste them in the text box

Click on Confirm to continue. You will receive the rewards in the in-game mail section. Golds or diamonds will add to the account wallet automatically.

Once the codes are redeemed, players can head to the game vault where a game wall will appear. They will also be able to access gold and diamonds in exchange for these codes. As stated above, Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes can also be used to buy in-game items like rebel academy weapon loot crate, revolt weapon loot crate, diamond vouchers, fire head hunting parachute and more.

