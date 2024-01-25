Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for January 25, 2024: Win weapons, diamonds, skins and more
Garena Free Fire Max offers exclusive rewards through redeem codes. The game gained popularity in India after the original Free Fire was banned. Hurry, as the codes are available for a limited time.
Garena Free Fire Max is a revamped version of Garena Free Fire and the battle royale game started gaining traction in India after the original Free Fire game was banned by the Indian government in 2022. Apart from the vibrant graphics and intense gameplay, the game has found a place in the hearts of the Indian masses thanks to the release of daily redeem codes by its developers 111 Dots Studio.