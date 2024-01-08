Garena Free Fire Max is an updated version of the original Garena Free Fire and was launched in 2021. The battle royale game gained popularity in India after its predecessor was banned by the Indian government. The already fervent appeal of this battle royale game is further enhanced by the release of daily redeem codes by the developers of Free Fire Max.

What are Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes?

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes can be used to win in-game items such as weapons, diamonds, skins and more. These 12-digit alphanumeric codes are made up of capital letters and numbers.

By redeeming these codes, players will have the chance to win a Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate, Revolt Weapon Loot Crate, Diamonds Voucher, Fire Head Hunting Parachute using the daily redeem codes. Do Note that the codes are only available for a limited time (up to 12 hours) and only to the first 500 users. So hurry up and redeem them before they run out.

Free Fire Max redeem codes for January 8:

FSDQXFG2VGUU7

FHBESIHEJ6YHFT

FF2GVEFBIIJJAIQ

FF2ER3RFUHVTYH

FFTC56S4DARTQX

F2DCF3V4BRTFO9

FI8HXUYGSE4RFI

FUYGB789BEHND

FRATFCGQRTDRE

How to redeem Garena Free Fire codes?

Go to the game’s official Rewards Redemption site on Chrome

Login to your account using Facebook, Twitter, Google or VK ID

Now, copy the codes mentioned above and paste them in the text box

Click on Confirm to continue. You will receive the rewards in the in-game mail section. Golds or diamonds will add to the account wallet automatically.

Once the codes are redeemed, players can head to the game vault where a game wall will appear. They will also be able to access gold and diamonds in exchange for these codes. As stated above, Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes can also be used to buy in-game items like rebel academy weapon loot crate, revolt weapon loot crate, diamond vouchers, fire head hunting parachute and more.

Developers of the game keep updating these codes daily. There is also a dedicated microsite where players can visit to redeem the available codes.

