Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for March 10, 2024: Win free in-game goodies
Garena Free Fire Max is a battle royale game that gained popularity in India after its previous avatar, Garena Free Fire, was banned by the Indian government in February 2022. Apart from its vibrant graphics and intense gameplay, users are also attracted to the game by the release of daily redeem codes by the game's developers, 111 Dot Studios. These codes give users the chance to get their hands on a ton of free goodies, including skins, diamonds, weapons and more.