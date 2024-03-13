Active Stocks
Tue Mar 12 2024 15:58:48
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 152.45 -0.68%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 404.25 -1.26%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,016.60 -1.11%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,459.90 2.30%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 285.05 -0.16%
Business News/ Technology / Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for March 13, 2024: Win free diamonds, skins and more
BackBack

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for March 13, 2024: Win free diamonds, skins and more

Livemint

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes act as a strategic tactic and help lure the fans to this battle royale game with the anticipation of getting some premium items for free like diaomonds, skins, weapons and more

Garena Free Fire Max debuted in 2021Premium
Garena Free Fire Max debuted in 2021

Garena Free Fire Max is a revamped version of the Garena Free Fire title that was banned in India in 2022. Since its launch, Free Fire Max has made a name for itself thanks to its intense graphics and extensive gameplay, helping the battle royale game find a loyal user base in the country. Moreover, the release of daily redeem codes by the game's developers, 111 Dot Studios, only adds to the ongoing buzz around the game.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for March 13, 2024:

FFEV1BHUA7Q6TGH

FERTY9IHK6OV98U

FZ7YTA5Q4RED2C3

FVBERFJUVYTSRF4

FIRUYHGFBCNI8S7

FWUYEGTBRTGNBK

F8FXTHR8KIUHWG4

FGT5RFVDERFVSER

FGBW3REGFBI7345

FJ8FG7BSJU6YT3R

What are Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes?

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes are 12-digit alphanumeric codes consisting of capital letters and numbers. Players can unlock a variety of in-game goodies such as skins, weapons and character upgrades by redeeming these codes. The lure of these codes acts as a strategic marketing tactic, creating a sense of anticipation and reward among the player base of this battle royale game.

Remember that these redeem codes are only valid for a limited time (up to 12 hours) and only for the first 500 users. So hurry up and redeem them before they run out.

How to use Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes?

Step 1: Open the browser of your choice and make sure that you are logged into your Free Fire account and are not making use of Guest account.

Step 2: Open the official Free Fire Max redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. Make sure that you do not fall prey to copycat websites that could be potentially harmful.

Step 3: Once you are on the homepage, log in using Google, Facebook, VK, X or other credentials.

Step 4: Following successful login, you will be directed to the subsequent page where you can input your 12-digit redeem code.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 13 Mar 2024, 06:54 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App