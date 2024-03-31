Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for March 31, 2024: Win free in-game goodies
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for March 31, 2024: Garena Free Fire Max is a revamped version of Garena Free Fire, the battle royale game banned by the Indian government in 2022. Since its debut in India, Free Fire Max has made a name for itself with its addictive gameplay and intense graphics. Moreover, the release of daily redeem codes by the game's developers, 111 Dot Studios, only adds to the excitement surrounding this battle royale game, ensuring that users get a chance to get their hands on many in-game goodies like skins, diamonds and more for free.