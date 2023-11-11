Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for Nov 11, 2023: Grab exciting rewards
Players can redeem the codes on the game's official Rewards Redemption site and receive rewards such as Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate, Revolt Weapon Loot Crate, Diamonds Voucher, and Fire Head Hunting Parachute.
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes can be used to win in-game items like weapons, diamonds, skins and more. These 12 digit alphanumeric codes consist of capital letters and numbers.
