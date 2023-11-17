Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for Nov 17, 2023: Win daily exciting rewards
By redeeming these codes, players will have a chance to win Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate, Revolt Weapon Loot Crate, Diamonds Voucher, Fire Head Hunting Parachute using daily redeem codes. The codes are available for limited hours (up to 12 hours) and for the first 500 users only.
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes can be used to win in-game items like weapons, diamonds, skins and more. These 12 digit alphanumeric codes consist of capital letters and numbers.
