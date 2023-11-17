comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Nov 17 2023 11:27:51
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 124.9 0.16%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 567.55 -2.88%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 208.65 0.7%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 684.5 0.65%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,503.65 -0.31%
Business News/ Technology / Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for Nov 17, 2023: Win daily exciting rewards
Back Back

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for Nov 17, 2023: Win daily exciting rewards

 Livemint

By redeeming these codes, players will have a chance to win Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate, Revolt Weapon Loot Crate, Diamonds Voucher, Fire Head Hunting Parachute using daily redeem codes. The codes are available for limited hours (up to 12 hours) and for the first 500 users only.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes can also be used to buy in-game items like rebel academy weapon loot crate, revolt weapon loot crate, diamond vouchers, fire head hunting parachute and more. (Garena Free Fire Max)Premium
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes can also be used to buy in-game items like rebel academy weapon loot crate, revolt weapon loot crate, diamond vouchers, fire head hunting parachute and more. (Garena Free Fire Max)

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes can be used to win in-game items like weapons, diamonds, skins and more. These 12 digit alphanumeric codes consist of capital letters and numbers.

For those unaware, Garena Free Fire Max is a revamped version of Garena Free Fire. It debuted in 2021 and became popular after the ban of the former by the Indian government. Developers of the game keep updating these codes daily. There is also a dedicated microsite where players can visit to redeem the available codes.

By redeeming these codes, players will have a chance to win Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate, Revolt Weapon Loot Crate, Diamonds Voucher, Fire Head Hunting Parachute using daily redeem codes. Do note that the codes are available for limited hours (up to 12 hours) and for the first 500 users only. So hurry up and redeem the codes before they get exhausted.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for Nov 17, 2023

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFCMCPSBN9CU

FFBBCVQZ4MWA

VNY3MQWNKEGU

U8S47JGJH5MG

FFIC33NTEUKA

ZZATXB24QES8

FSY6TGF3BNRMFCI

FU7Y6T5SRFRWVB4

FN5TKYLHROVMKLS

F67U6T7UVB4U7U3

FBVYHDNEK4605IT

FFYUFJU78SU7YTG

FOE497MURKNLOBI

FV7CYTGDBWNMJEK

FL509YHD87BYVTC

FGDEN4M5KVLYHI7

FUSYHGBTNYG9MBK

F3BG4N5MTKYLHOI

FUGYHVBCXMSOUE4

How to redeem Garena Free Fire Max codes

Go to the game’s official Rewards Redemption site on Chrome

Login to your account using Facebook, Twitter, Google or VK ID

Now, copy the codes mentioned above and paste them in the text box

Click on Confirm to continue. You will receive the rewards in the in-game mail section. Golds or diamonds will add to the account wallet automatically.

Once the codes are redeemed, players can head to the game vault where a game wall will appear. They will also be able to access gold and diamonds in exchange for these codes. As stated above, Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes can also be used to buy in-game items like rebel academy weapon loot crate, revolt weapon loot crate, diamond vouchers, fire head hunting parachute and more.

 

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 17 Nov 2023, 11:27 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App