Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes can be used to win in-game items like weapons, diamonds, skins and more. These 12 digit alphanumeric codes consist of capital letters and numbers.
For those unaware, Garena Free Fire Max is a revamped version of Garena Free Fire. It debuted in 2021 and became popular after the ban of the former by the Indian government. Developers of the game keep updating these codes daily. There is also a dedicated microsite where players can visit to redeem the available codes.
By redeeming these codes, players will have a chance to win Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate, Revolt Weapon Loot Crate, Diamonds Voucher, Fire Head Hunting Parachute using daily redeem codes. Do note that the codes are available for limited hours (up to 12 hours) and for the first 500 users only. So hurry up and redeem the codes before they get exhausted.
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for Nov 18, 2023
FFYUFJU78SU7YTG
FBRNHMKIUSTGF2
F3BG4N5MTKYLHOI
FBVYHDNEK46O5IT
FUGYHVBCXMSOUE4
FU5YHGBTNYG9MBK
FLOVI8C7DYETG4B
FN6MY7LJPNO9BIU
FV7YFHDN4M56LYP
FU0HLKBVCPYO987
FSY6TGF3BNRMFCI
FU7Y6T5SRFRWVB4
FN5TKYLHROVMKLS
FOE497MURKNLOBI
FV7CYTGDBWNMJEK
FL5O9YHD87BYVTC
FGDEN4M5KVLYHI7
FDYHR6Y7UR674U3
How to redeem Garena Free Fire Max codes
Go to the game’s official Rewards Redemption site on Chrome
Login to your account using Facebook, Twitter, Google or VK ID
Now, copy the codes mentioned above and paste them in the text box
Click on Confirm to continue. You will receive the rewards in the in-game mail section. Golds or diamonds will add to the account wallet automatically.
Once the codes are redeemed, players can head to the game vault where a game wall will appear. They will also be able to access gold and diamonds in exchange for these codes. As stated above, Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes can also be used to buy in-game items like rebel academy weapon loot crate, revolt weapon loot crate, diamond vouchers, fire head hunting parachute and more.
