Republic Day and the sale is already live at many online and offline channels but gamers can’t have a dull day either. The Garena Free Fire redeem codes for January 24 is already out on the website. The Garena Free Fire Games compete with BGMI in India and has huge fan following in the country. Garena Free Fire battleroyale game releases redeem codes for the players to make in-app purchases and increase the daily active user base on the platform.

At times, players need weapons, skins, and other rewards to have an extra control in the game that drastically improves the chances of survival and ultimately winning. You can either purchase it or get the redeem codes and get it free.

Survivors, The Moco store is back! And this time it has brought along some incredible items! Head to Moco Store now and spin for the spectacular Fierce Demilord Bundle! 😎



Available till 29th January.

“Survivors, The Moco store is back! And this time it has brought along some incredible items! Head to Moco Store now and spin for the spectacular Fierce Demilord Bundle. Available till 29th January," wrote Garena on its Twitter page. You have to visit the website to get the redeem codes. The guest visitors cannot do it but will have to create an account for it to redeem.

