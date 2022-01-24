Garena Free Fire redeem codes are here. Read how to download and why

“Survivors, The Moco store is back! And this time it has brought along some incredible items! Head to Moco Store now and spin for the spectacular Fierce Demilord Bundle. Available till 29th January," wrote Garena on its Twitter page. You have to visit the website to get the redeem codes. The guest visitors cannot do it but will have to create an account for it to redeem.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}